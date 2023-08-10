The Kumpula Moonlit Swim is set to take place on Friday, August 18, while the Uimastadion Moonlit Swim will follow on Friday, September 8.

One of the autumn's cherished traditions in Helsinki is the moonlit swimming events held at the city's outdoor pools. The enchanting atmosphere of these events combines dusky evenings, outdoor torches, and accompanying music.

As daylight wanes and the moonlight takes over, the outdoor pools transform into magical spaces with an ambiance like no other.

Differing from regular opening hours, the outdoor pools will remain accessible until 11:00 PM during the moonlit swim events. Swimming time will conclude at 11:30 PM, with an additional 15 minutes allocated for rinsing and changing. All visitors must exit the premises by midnight. Admission fees for the moonlit swims will remain the same as regular rates (adults €5.80/children and others €3.20).

The swimming season at Kumpula outdoor pool will officially conclude on Sunday, August 23, while the Uimastadion swimming season will wrap up on Sunday, September 10.

HT