The report examined gender-based differences in career trajectories and their interconnection to the gender pay gap in Finland.

WOMEN fall behind men in terms of both career and income development very early in their careers, concludes a report produced for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health by Etla Economic Research.

“According to studies, men and women end up in different positions already at the start of their career and differences in subsequent career development widen the gender divide in the labour market further,” Antti Kauhanen, a research director at Etla, stated in a press release on 31 July.

“This is evident in, for example, that men are promoted more often than women. The gender pay gap is created at the start of career and widens as the career continues.”

The report points out that women earn about six per cent less than men even at the same level of corporate hierarchy.

Researchers at Etla discovered that the pay gap is 22.6 per cent in favour of men in the first year of careers, with over half of the gap attributable to gender segregation in education – that is, the fact that men gravitate toward fields with higher initial pay. After controlling for the broad set of underlying factors, the researchers were left with an “unaccountable” pay gap of roughly four per cent in favour of men.

Men and women set out on different career and income paths already before entering the labour market due to different educational choices, said Kauhanen.

The study also found that on average a move up in the corporate hierarchy results in a bigger pay rise for men than women and a move down in a smaller pay cut for men than women.

Other studies suggest that social norms are a key underlying factor behind visible gender differences in career and income trajectories. The birth of the first child, for example, has a significant impact on the career of a woman but not on that of a man.

Kauhanen conceded that it is hard to forward any policy proposals to promote equality equality in the labour market based on the findings due to the difficulty of evaluating the causal relationship between the many, often intertwined factors that affect career development.

“There is still very little research also on policy measures aimed at reducing gender differences. It is crucially important for us to investigate how we could influence social norms, such as why girls choose different education and industry than boys,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT