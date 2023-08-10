The loans had an average interest rate of 4.39 per cent.

FINNISH HOUSEHOLDS drew down roughly 1.3 billion euros in new housing loans, including 110 million euros in buy-to-let loans, in June, representing a drop of 32 per cent from June 2022, according to the Bank of Finland .

The value of the drawdowns is unusually low from a long-term viewpoint, with the monthly total signalling a new low for the month on record dating back to 2003, highlighted Helsingin Sanomat. In June 2021, for example, the value of new housing loans drawn down by households stood at 2.2 billion euros.

The latest total nonetheless marks an improvement from the low point hit at the beginning of the year. In January, the drawdowns of new housing loans amounted only to 847 million euros, the second lowest monthly total since 2003.

The housing loan stock contracted by a little over one per cent year-on-year to 107.1 billion euros in June. Buy-to-let housing loans accounted for 8.6 billion euros of the total.

The Bank of Finland also reported that households drew down 88 million euros in holiday cottage loans in June, a drop of 30 per cent from the previous year. The stock of holiday cottage loans consequently contracted by 1.4 per cent year-on-year to 4.5 billion euros, an exceptional change according to the central bank.

The holiday cottage loans had an average interest rate of 4.59 per cent.

Finnish households also had 17.1 billion euros in outstanding consumer credit and 17.8 billion euros in other loans at the end of June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT