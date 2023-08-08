Homegrown fruits are the epitome of local food, yet there are always inedible or surplus fruits left over.

As the harvest season begins , bountiful produce fills home gardens, often yielding more than needed. Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) has launched the reception of apples and other fruits at their Sortti waste disposal stations.

If one's property lacks a compost bin, uneaten fruits and berries can be deposited in small quantities at HSY's bio waste collection or delivered to Sortti disposal stations.

It's wise to share surplus edible apples, plums, and other fruits with others. Fruits can be placed in containers by the roadside for passersby or offered in local social media groups. Fallen fruits should be promptly collected, as rats also have a fondness for them.

Excess fruits and garden waste can be taken to any of the five Sortti stations located in Konala, Kivikko, Ruskeasanta, Jorvaksen, or Ämmässuo. Only the Sortti Small Station in Koivukylä, Vantaa, due to its limited space, does not accept garden or construction waste.

The cost for receiving garden waste is five euros per load, and the same load can also include separated branches and yard waste. Information regarding station locations and opening hours can be found at www.hsy.fi/sorttiasemat.

It's advisable to collect apples separately from other garden waste at home, perhaps using buckets that are easy to empty. At the Sortti station, apples must be sorted into designated containers, and plastic bags should be removed. There are separate sorting areas for branches and yard waste.

HSY utilizes all collected garden waste at the Ämmässuo Eco-Industrial Center. At the composting facility, valuable nutrients are reintegrated into the natural cycle through the production of compost used in soil enrichment. Additionally, our biogas facility produces an average of 200 cubic meters of biogas from one ton of bio waste.

Small amounts of garden fruits can be managed on-site

With the recent waste management reform, many have embraced composting. Fruits can be added to home insulated compost bins, where they transform into nutrient-rich compost for garden use. Chopping fruits accelerates composting. In a well-functioning compost bin, heat can also eradicate fruit diseases. However, if there's a surplus of fruits, taking them to the Sortti station is a wise choice. Food waste should not be placed in open composts.

For those planning to place apple harvests in HSY's emptied waste containers, it's recommended to deposit them in small batches, perhaps in paper bags, to ensure the container is manageable and not overly heavy to transport.

HT