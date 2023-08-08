According to Intrum's European Consumer Payment Report from 2022, parents of children living at home have a distinct financial situation compared to other respondents.

As the fall season approaches, children are returning to school, and many young adults living at home are beginning or continuing their studies. However, with the surge in prices and a tight economic situation, parents of dependent children might face challenges as their kids require financial support and resources for school and education-related expenses.

In households with children, mandatory expenses are more frequent than in other households, which accentuates the importance of necessities and amplifies the effects of rising prices. According to the report, more than half (58%) of parents with children at home in Finland stated that their expenses are increasing faster than their income, compared to all respondents (50%).

"In a situation where unexpected expenses arise, there is little room for maneuver, and it further narrows if increased costs need to be covered from savings, with no possibility of accumulating new savings," noted Anna Johnson-Ferguson, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Intrum Finland.

Parents are leaning on credit for purchases, especially for children

The study revealed that parents of children living at home were more likely than other respondents to have left bills unpaid. Among them, 48% had left one or more bills unpaid within the last 12 months, while the figure was 39% for all respondents. Parents were also more likely to anticipate leaving some less essential bills unpaid over the next 12 months to manage essential payments. A portion of parents resort to credit for their purchases, with a notable emphasis on purchases for their children. Among parents who had borrowed money or maxed out their credit cards, 75% had done so to buy items for their children.

"It's concerning if disposable income isn't sufficient for essential purchases, leading to reliance on credit, especially when the ability to repay is questionable. The use of credit indicates that some families lack a buffer for expenses that should be predictable and budgeted for, let alone for unexpected costs," Johnson-Ferguson added.

To address this, it's crucial that parents have easy access to information and tools that empower them to manage their finances and discuss financial matters with their children.

"This wish for easier access to services, assistance, and information is also clearly echoed by debtors themselves. Preventing overindebtedness and aiding those already in debt are fortunately part of the government program. This is a positive step," Johnson-Ferguson continued.

Financial worries weigh heavily on parents of dependent children

Despite many parents relying on credit to manage their finances, they were less inclined than other respondents to take on more credit. Among parents of children living at home, 64% stated that financial worries had an adverse impact on their well-being, compared to 56% of all respondents. If credit needs to be taken against one's will, it can intensify the stress caused by financial concerns. Furthermore, the risk of problem debt among families with children could escalate and be passed on to the next generation.

"For parents grappling with a difficult financial situation, it's essential to be informed about available assistance to manage their financial conditions. Even when the situation seems dire, it's crucial not to sweep problems under the rug. Organizations like Takuusäätiö and Marttaliitto offer free materials and services that aid in financial management and debt handling. Additionally, state legal aid offices offer free financial and debt advice. In matters of billing and debt collection, it's wise to reach out to billing companies or collection agencies to discuss payment flexibility," Johnson-Ferguson advised.

Despite challenging circumstances, many parents are doing their best to provide their children with a financially secure future. For these parents, their difficult financial situation has motivated them to strengthen their financial skills and pass them down to the next generation.

"Takuusäätiö and Marttaliitto want to support families' financial knowledge. We encourage parents to discuss spending choices with their children. For example, with family youth, different spending choices can be explored through the 'Essential, Necessary, or Excessive' game. We've also developed online resources that help grasp essential expenses and budgeting in various family situations," shared Minna Markkanen, Project Manager of the joint Sustainable Financial Paths project by Takuusäätiö and Marttaliitto.

Takuusäätiö is a nationwide social services organization in Finland that provides free services to support people in handling everyday financial affairs and debt management. Visit www.takuusaatio.fi for more information.

Martat is a non-political and non-religious citizens' organization that offers household counseling to promote the well-being of homes and families and the appreciation of domestic life. Learn more at www.martat.fi.

About the European Consumer Payment Report 2022

Intrum's European Consumer Payment Report gathers information about the daily lives, spending habits, and ability to manage monthly finances of European consumers and households. The report is based on a survey conducted by a third party, Longituden, in 24 European countries. In 2022, a total of 24,011 consumers participated in the survey. The fieldwork for the study was conducted between July and September 2022.

The European Consumer Payment Report was published on November 24, 2022.

