The long-distance travel division of VR, Finland's state-owned railway company, recorded approximately 1.4 million journeys in July, marking a notable rise in popularity. Furthermore, rail transport saw the movement of around 1.7 million metric tons of goods. Cumulatively for the first seven months of this year, between January and July, there have been roughly 8.6 million long-distance journeys undertaken, with railroads facilitating the transport of 13.6 million metric tons of cargo.

July's long-distance travel figures, though about 2% lower compared to July 2022, which experienced an unusually high volume of journeys, have still showcased a substantial travel demand.

"During the summer months, travelers opt for train journeys covering extended distances, including routes to destinations such as Oulu, Joensuu, Vaasa, and Kuopio. The recently opened Hillosensalmi station within Repovesi National Park has attracted more passengers during the summer months compared to the previous year. The popularity of overnight train travel has also increased by approximately 6% compared to last year. Our offering of hundreds of thousands of long-distance tickets priced under 10 euros this summer received highly positive feedback from our customers," stated Piia Tyynilä, the Director of Long-Distance Travel at VR.

While VR Transpoint, VR's freight transport arm, reported the carriage of 1.7 million metric tons of goods in July, this volume dropped by 30% in comparison to the previous year. This dip in volumes can be attributed to the cessation of eastern traffic routes and the decreased demand from the forestry industry.

For domestic transport, the cargo volumes experienced a 15% decrease in July, largely due to the weakened demand from the forestry industry and production constraints. The overall cargo transported by rail this year, from January to July, stands at 13.6 million metric tons, marking a reduction of approximately 22% compared to the previous year's figures.

Impressive Punctuality in July

In July, the on-time performance for long-distance travel clocked in at 91.3%. The primary causes of delays were attributed to track-related issues (53%), other reasons (26%), and VR-related factors (22%). Delays were aggravated by speed restrictions and disruptions in rail infrastructure resulting from adverse weather conditions.

For VR's commuter services, the punctuality rate for July stood at an impressive 98%. The reasons for delays were divided between track-related issues (60%), other factors (31%), and VR-related factors (9%).

