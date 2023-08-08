The transition is set to take place between Pohjoinen Rautatiekatu and Cygnaeuksenkatu, with the western side of the street becoming the designated work area.

Significant changes are on the horizon for drivers and pedestrians on Mannerheimintie, one of Helsinki's major thoroughfares. Starting on August 17, a crucial shift in traffic arrangements will be implemented, moving car traffic to the east side of the street. This move is part of the ongoing renovation project that aims to revamp the iconic Mannerheimintie.

While this shift is expected to slow down traffic due to adjusted arrangements, the project officials assure residents that access to properties will be upheld throughout the process. Potential short interruptions, which will be communicated separately, may occur as the work progresses.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will continue to utilize the west side of the street, ensuring a safe and convenient pathway for non-motorized commuters.

Among the notable alterations, motorists should take note that driving between Cygnaeuksenkatu and Mannerheimintie and vice versa will not be possible. To facilitate maneuvering, a few parking spaces along Cygnaeuksenkatu, between Töölönkatu and Mannerheimintie, will be removed to make way for a turning area.

In line with the renovation, the National Museum bus stop H1906 on Mannerheimintie near Parliament House will be temporarily closed during the construction works. Commuters relying on this stop are advised to seek alternative transportation options.

The project's progress so far has been impressive, with the renovation of Mannerheimintie proceeding smoothly and on schedule. Antti-Juhani Lehtinen, the Project Manager from the City of Helsinki, reports that significant milestones have already been achieved, including the completion of 800 meters of main water pipeline, installation of a kilometer of new tram track, and the laying of 10,000 square meters of new asphalt. Despite minor delays in the Mannerheimintie bridge renovation, the overall project timeline remains intact.

As of the beginning of August, the statistics highlight the scale of work accomplished:

800 meters of new main water pipeline

10,000 square meters of new asphalt laid

1,000 meters of kerbstones installed

7,000 meters of cable ducts set up

20,000 cubic meters of new crushed aggregate used

1,250 track meters of tram rails installed (approximately half of the rails in the initial phase)

The Mannerheimintie renovation is split into two phases. The first phase, set for completion between 2023 and 2024, focuses on the section between Postikatu and Runeberginkatu streets. Following this, the work will shift between Runeberginkatu and Reijolankatu throughout 2024.

As the renovation project continues to transform this central artery of Helsinki, both residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed about ongoing traffic adjustments and consider alternative travel options to ensure a smooth and efficient commute.

HT