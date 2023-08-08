THL on Friday reported that samples taken from animals at two fur farms show mutations that accelerate the replication of the virus in mammal cells.

INITIAL whole-genome sequencing analyses have confirmed that the avian influenza infections detected at fur farms originated in wild birds, especially in black-headed gulls, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

It is important to monitor how the avian influenza mutates because the virus is prone to mutations and its ability to cause infections also in people rises as a result of so-called mammalian adaptation. Otto Helve, the head of health security at THL, warned that at worst the situation could cause a global pandemic.

“The situation is of broader than national importance. Also international health authorities and researchers are afraid that mammalian adaptation will at worst result in a pandemic caused by an influenza virus that is new to humans,” he stated in the press release.

THL and the Finnish Food Authority recently described the outbreak at fur farms, along with its causes and official actions to prevent its spread, in a rapid communication article in Eurosurveillance.

Bird-flu infections have thus far been detected in fur-bearing animals at 21 fur farms in South and Central Ostrobothnia. The Finnish Food Authority has ordered all the minks at the affected farms to be culled because similarities between the respiratory tracts of minks and humans increase the risk of new viral combinations emerging, explained Erika Lindh, a senior advisor at THL.

Mink farms were monitored closely during the coronavirus pandemic in Finland. Denmark, meanwhile, decided in the first year of the pandemic to cull all of the roughly 17 million minks at its fur farms after confirming that minks had contracted and transmitted the virus to humans.

Terhi Laaksonen, the head of animal health and welfare at the Finnish Food Authority, on Friday underscored that the avian influenza can spread from wild birds to fur-bearing animals at farms without sufficient control measures.

“Managing the risks would require measures at fur farms that prevent birds from coming into contact with fur-bearing animals,” she stated.

The outbreak has stirred up concerns also overseas. Isabella Eckerle, a virologist at the Geneva University Hospital, on Friday wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the best way to prevent the virus from spreading would be to shut down fur farms. The situation, she estimated, does not appear to be under control in Finland.



“Not very reassuring data: many species, transmission route unknown,” she messaged, referring to the article in Eurosurveillance.

In Finland, thousands of birds have died this year after being infected with a highly-pathogenic strain of the avian influenza, H5N1.

Hanna Lempinen, a senior visiting researcher at the University of Lapland, reminded last week that fur-farming has been banned or is about to be banned in many European countries. Finland, she added in her guest contribution to Helsingin Sanomat, is about to be left in the minority with its pro-fur farming views.

“The risk is that fur farming as a livelihood ends in a fashion that is not nationally controllable,” she cautioned.

