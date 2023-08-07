In the government program announced on June 20, 2023, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo 's administration outlined the intention to change the temporary half-price fairway fee, currently levied on merchant vessels operating in Finland, into a permanent measure.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is calling for feedback on the government's draft proposal to temporarily halve fairway fees from 2024 to 2027. The consultation period ends on September 1, 2023. Simultaneously, a legislative amendment process will begin to make the fee reduction permanent.

This amendment aims to stabilize the fairway fees, maintaining the level set since 2015.

The permanent halving will be implemented in two phases to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and overlapping preparations. The initial phase will temporarily reduce the fairway fees from 2024 to 2027. In the second phase, the temporary reduction will be lifted, and the permanent half-price fairway fee will be introduced starting from the beginning of 2025.

"The permanent halving of fairway fees is one of the means by which the government ensures the competitiveness of Finland's economic backbone – the export industry – and thereby secures Finnish jobs. This measure will have a particularly positive impact on coastal regions from Kotka to Kemi. The government will be implementing numerous legislation and investment projects that strengthen the entire country. Our ministry is already rolling up its sleeves, and our progress should be closely followed," stated Minister of Transport and Communications, Lulu Ranne.

The fairway fee has been levied at half-price since 2015 under temporary laws, initially introduced to compensate for the costs related to the sulfur directive in maritime transport. Subsequently, the continuation of the fee reduction has been justified as a means to support competitiveness and aid economic recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The current temporary law is set to expire on December 31, 2023. Without legislative action, the fairway fee schedule that was in effect in 2014 would come into force on January 1, 2024.

What's Next?

The consultation period ends on September 1, 2023. All organizations and citizens are encouraged to provide feedback at www.lausuntopalvelu.fi. Following the consultation round, preparations will continue as part of official government work. The legislative proposal is intended to be submitted to Parliament in conjunction with the autumn 2023 budget laws. The temporary law would come into effect on January 1, 2024, and remain in force until December 31, 2027.

The proposal for the permanent halving of fairway fees is planned to be presented to the Council of State and Parliament alongside the autumn 2024 budget laws. The legislative changes would take effect from January 1, 2025.

