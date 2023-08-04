Weather forecasts indicate that Finland is set to experience severe thunderstorms next week. Meteorologists have compared the weather conditions to those preceding the destructive 2010 storm named Sylvi. The upcoming thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, intense lightning activity, and potentially destructive wind gusts. In light of this forecast, it is essential for everyone to be well-prepared and take appropriate precautions to ensure personal safety and protect property.

This article provides detailed advice on safeguarding yourself and your belongings during the approaching thunderstorms.

The Impending Storm: A Familiar Scenario

According to meteorologists, the warm air mass building up could lead to thunderstorms as early as Sunday, with the peak intensity anticipated on Monday. The energy available to thunderclouds is comparable to that of the storm Sylvi in 2010, which caused significant wind damage and brought large hailstones. Lightning activity during the 2010 storm was exceptionally intense, with wind speeds reaching up to 32 meters per second.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Forecast

Despite the predictions, there is still uncertainty regarding the exact timing and location of the severe thunderstorms. In the past, the occurrence of previous day's thunderstorms has influenced the development of major storms on the following day. The potential impact area of the thunderstorm seems to cover a relatively wide region, including the central and southern parts of the country. Meteorologists advise closely monitoring updates and preparing for the possibility of a powerful thunderstorm.

Protection and Safety Measures

Given the potential for damage and hazards during the thunderstorms, it is essential to take appropriate precautions to protect oneself and personal property. Here are some safety measures to consider:

1. Secure Outdoor Belongings: If you have items like boats, trampolines, or lightweight structures outdoors, make sure to secure them tightly to prevent them from becoming projectiles during strong winds.

2. Park Vehicles Wisely: Park your car in a location where falling trees or debris are less likely to cause damage. Avoid parking under or near large trees.

3. Disconnect Sensitive Electrical Devices: Unplug sensitive electrical devices like televisions, computers, and other electronics to safeguard them from potential power surges caused by lightning strikes.

4. Avoid Open Water: During thunderstorms, avoid being in open water, such as lakes or rivers, to reduce the risk of electrocution due to lightning strikes.

5. Stay Indoors: Seek shelter indoors during the thunderstorm, and keep doors and windows closed. If lightning is nearby, avoid using water fixtures, electrical appliances, and landline phones.

6. Be Cautious While Driving: If you must drive during a thunderstorm, reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.

7. Stay Informed: Monitor weather updates and warnings from official sources to stay informed about the situation and potential changes in the forecast.

As the approaching thunderstorms pose potential dangers and property damage, it is crucial to be well-prepared and take appropriate safety measures. By following the provided advice and staying informed about weather updates, you can protect yourself and your belongings during the storm. Remember that safety should always be the top priority during extreme weather events.

HT