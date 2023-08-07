Kajsa Rosqvist , a project manager at the climate division of the City of Helsinki, stated to YLE last week that in the long term it is important to also adapt to the extreme weather events.

RESIDENTS of Helsinki will have to prepare especially for floods, downpours and sustained heatwaves caused by the climate crisis, indicates an analysis of climate challenges conducted by the capital city of Finland.

“In addition to combating climate change, it’s necessary to adapt to the new normal. The climate has already changed,” she said on 1 August.

The City of Helsinki has drafted a plan for adapting to the climate crisis, placing particular emphasis on the storm waters that linger on streets after downpours. Rosqvist pointed out that while new residential areas in the outskirts of the city have separate pipes for storm and waste water, downtown areas are more vulnerable to heavy rains because of their joint pipe systems and amount of land covered in asphalt.

“The greatest flood risk is in downtown areas because the piping capacity doesn’t suffice to control the masses of water,” she told the public broadcasting company.

The city is expected to finalise the first version of its plan for responding to heavy rains in the autumn.

It also has a storm-water strategy based on the principle that the waters are dealt with where they occur rather than channelled to other parts of the city. The waters should be either absorbed by the soil and vegetation or, at the very least, their flow should be slowed down so that floods do not occur in bottleneck locations, according to Rosqvist.

Due to the high cost of replacing old pipe systems, greenery will have a key role in preventing future floods, she estimated. Helsinki is in a fairly good position compared to other cities in Europe, given that it has about 200,000 trees in parks and 30,000 along roads in addition to its forested areas.

There are nevertheless also areas with less vegetation.

“We’ll need to set aside more space for green structures in zoning,” acknowledged Rosqvist.

The City of Helsinki will evaluate the effectiveness of green areas for preventing floods in the autumn by transforming 17 parking spots into green squares in the neighbourhoods of Kamppi, Kallio, Alppiharju and Vallila. Increasing vegetation is challenging, though, due to the space requirements of roots on the one hand and underground cables, pipes and other infrastructure on the other.

“At the same time, we know that trees do the best job at absorbing water, delaying the flow of storm waters, provide shade and cool the air through evaporation,” remarked Rosqvist.

The city has already sought to incorporate greenery and nature to urban development: Vegetation covers the roof of its urban development division in Jätkäsaari. On Mäkelänkatu, the tram rails are covered by lawn and the surrounding cobblestones have holes that enable the soil and roots to absorb rain water.

Also buildings themselves will be tested by the climate crisis. Helsinki is currently reviewing hospitals, nursing homes and other social and health care facilities to make sure the indoor temperatures are tolerable also during heatwaves.

“I’d say that we’re in a hurry and need more resources. Luckily discussion on the topic has increased in recent times, and I’m hopeful we can make progress even quite quickly,” said Rosqvist.

