The organized gathering of forest berries has begun again, and this year, the labor inspectorate is stepping up efforts to safeguard the rights of foreign pickers. As part of the regulatory oversight, workplace inspections will be conducted at the pickers' bases throughout the harvesting season. Additionally, this year, the pickers will receive more comprehensive information about their rights.

In June, the labor inspectorate released a guide titled "Rights of the Forest Berry Picker," providing clear information in Thai and English languages. This guide will be distributed to Thai pickers during the workplace inspections. Moreover, a link to the guide has been sent to them in advance along with their visa decisions.

According to the information received by the labor inspectorate, the majority of pickers come from Thailand once again this year. Approximately 2,000 visas have been granted for berry picking, compared to around 4,000 pickers arriving from Thailand last year.

Inspections at the Picker Bases with the Help of Interpreters

The workplace inspections at the picker bases will utilize successful approaches from previous years. The inspections will be conducted without prior notice, with the assistance of interpreters, in collaboration with other authorities such as the police and fire inspectors. The inspections will also take place in the evenings when the pickers have returned to their bases.

"It's crucial to be on-site at the right time, as the camps move rapidly depending on the variation in the harvest season," explains Inspector Niko Huru from the Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland.

Last Year Saw Significant Neglect of Picker's Rights

Most pickers are not employed by the organizers of the berry picking, which means that their rights and the obligations of the berry industry players are regulated under the so-called berry law.

In the previous year, labor inspectors conducted inspections at 35 picker bases, accounting for approximately half of all bases. Since some bases were operated by multiple companies, there were 48 separate inspections. In all the bases, deficiencies were found in compliance with the berry law. In 39 inspections, shortcomings were noted in the picker's orientation. In 20 inspections, it was discovered that the contact information of authorities was not made available to the pickers. Additionally, deficiencies in providing proper picking equipment were found in 19 inspections.

The berry bases also employ support staff, such as cooks, clerks, and scouts, who are in an employment relationship. For these support staff, serious deficiencies were detected in some cases concerning wage payments, working time record-keeping, and compliance with non-discrimination policies.

