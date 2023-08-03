The probe was triggered by the seizure of a significant quantity of snus from a vehicle in Tornio in the autumn of 2022.

Finnish Customs has recently unveiled a major criminal case involving the illegal smuggling and distribution of snus. The investigation, which began in Tornio and extended to the Pirkanmaa region, has uncovered a suspected tax evasion amounting to several million euros.

Based on this discovery, Customs suspects that over 20,000 kg of snus had been smuggled from Sweden to Finland between 2020 and 2022. A considerable portion of this illegal haul, more than 10,000 kg, was transported to Pirkanmaa and allegedly sold through various social media platforms. It is also suspected that the smuggled snus found its way into the Satakunta region and central Finland.

The smugglers employed various tactics, utilizing several different vehicles to ferry the contraband across the border. In Tornio, three individuals have come under suspicion, with at least two believed to be responsible for acquiring and smuggling the snus from Sweden.

In Tampere, the investigation has focused on two persons who reportedly made around 80 trips to northern Finland during the same period, collecting smuggled snus for the purpose of resale.

Customs investigators estimate that the criminal activity has resulted in the evasion of several million euros in excise duties. As part of their efforts, authorities have conducted multiple searches, seized assets connected to the illicit operations, and implemented precautionary measures to safeguard the State's claims.

The case highlights the need for more robust methods to combat such crimes. Customs authorities have encountered several similar smuggling and resale cases this year, with the quantities involved being substantial. The illegal activities generate a significant flow of money that often requires laundering. To effectively address this form of crime, authorities are calling for the development of legislation that enables the use of more advanced investigative techniques to prevent and uncover cross-border criminal activities. Particularly in the context of smuggling, there should be an aggravated form of the offense, allowing for measures such as telecommunications interception during preliminary investigations. Criminals are increasingly adept at exploiting modern technology, necessitating a commensurate response from law enforcement.

The investigation has resulted in 11 suspects being implicated in Tampere and three in Tornio. The case has been classified as aggravated tax fraud, smuggling, tobacco sales offenses, and unlawful dealing in imported goods. The preliminary investigation is now in its final stages, and the case will be handed over to the Prosecution District of Western Finland for consideration of charges during the autumn.

HT