The data indicate that the prices of old dwellings in housing companies declined by 7.3 per cent year-on-year but increased by 0.3 per cent from May 2023.

THE PRICES of old dwellings in housing companies continued to decline from the previous year but rebounded from the previous month in June, reveal preliminary data released on Friday by Statistics Finland.

The prices came down by 8.0 per cent from the previous year in large cities, including by 10.0 per cent in Helsinki, 6.4 per cent in Espoo and Tampere, 6.1 per cent in Vantaa, 4.4 per cent in Turku and 2.0 per cent in Oulu. Compared to the previous month, though, the prices experienced a slight upturn in all large towns except for Turku.

Statistician Petri Kettunen highlighted on Twitter that in Helsinki the decline in house prices has lasted longer than during the financial crisis of 2008–2009. House prices, however, remain considerably higher than during the crisis.

Between April and June, the prices of old dwellings in housing companies fell sharply especially in the capital region, with the prices of one-room flats falling by about 11 per cent and those of two-room and larger flats by about 9 per cent from the corresponding period in 2022.

Nationwide, the prices of one-room flats fell by 9.2 per cent, those of two-room flats by 7.5 per cent and those of larger family flats by 7.1 per cent. The year-on-year decline was more modest for old dwellings in terraced houses, 5.5 per cent.

Compared with the first quarter of the year, the prices increased in seven regional centres, led by Mikkeli (8.0%), Jyväskylä (7.7%) and Joensuu (5.5%). Mikkeli was the only regional centre to see a year-on-year increase in old house prices in the second quarter of the year – one of 2.4 per cent. The most dramatic year-on-year drops were recorded in Kokkola (17.9%), Lahti (12.3%) and Kouvola (11.4%).

Statistics Finland also reported that the sales of old dwellings in housing companies slowed down in the second quarter of the year, with the number of sales brokered by real estate agencies falling by almost a third from the previous year.

The sales of new dwellings in housing companies similarly remain slow, with the number of transactions crashing by 66 per cent from the previous year.

The prices of new dwellings, meanwhile, rose by 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year as the 8.8-per-cent jump registered in the capital region more than offset the 0.2-per-cent drop registered in other parts of the country.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT