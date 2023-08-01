To facilitate the festival's smooth execution, certain streets will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic within the defined area bordered by Aleksis Kivenkatu, Fleminginkatu, and Hämeentie, specifically between Käenkuja and Pääskylänkatu.

The upcoming Kallio Block Party , a much-anticipated street festival in Helsinki, will have some traffic implications in the Sörnäinen and Alppiharju neighborhoods on Saturday, August 5th, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The festival organizers have announced the following road closures:

Hämeentie: Closed between Torkkelinkatu/Käenkuja and Pääskylänkatu. Helsinginkatu: Closed between Fleminginkatu and Hämeentie. Vaasankatu and Kinaporinkatu: Closed between Fleminginkatu and Aleksis Kivenkatu. Kustaankatu: Closed between Aleksis Kivenkatu and Helsinginkatu. Harjukatu: Closed. Harjutorinkatu: Closed. Harjutori: Closed. Pengerkatu: Closed between Helsinginkatu and Torkkelinkatu. Kulmavuorenkatu: Closed. Vilhovuorenkatu: Closed between Hämeentie and Pääskylänrinne. Pääskylänrinne: Closed.

Motor Vehicles: Owners of motor vehicles within the closed event area are kindly requested to remove their vehicles using the guidance provided by relocation signs and notices.

Public Transport: The Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL) will arrange a replacement bus stop on Haapaniemenkatu.

Bicycles: Cyclists are permitted to ride within the event area; however, they are encouraged to park their bicycles outside the designated festival zone.

Pedestrians: There will be no changes to pedestrian access during the festival, and people can move freely within the area as usual.

The Kallio Block Party promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, music, and community, and while it may cause temporary traffic adjustments, it will undoubtedly add to the dynamic and lively atmosphere of Helsinki's diverse neighborhoods. Visitors and residents alike are encouraged to enjoy the festivities responsibly while respecting the traffic restrictions in place during the event.

HT