In an effort to adapt to the consequences of climate change and create more pleasant urban environments, the city of Helsinki has announced plans to introduce new planting areas with trees and vegetation on five streets in the city center. Responding to the desires of its residents, the addition of street trees and greenery is expected to enhance the overall appeal of the city's streets.

The following five streets have been selected for the new planting areas, with the number of parking spaces to be removed indicated in parentheses:

Eerikinkatu (3 parking spaces) Alppikatu (2 parking spaces) Kinaporinkatu (4 parking spaces) Päijänteentie (5 parking spaces) Kuortaneenkatu (3 parking spaces)

The specific greenery to be planted, including street trees, tree-like shrubs, and perennial plants, will be determined based on the conditions of each location. In total, 17 parking spaces will be converted into the new planting areas.

The selected streets were chosen based on their relatively limited amount of street greenery, and consideration was given to the compatibility with the surrounding landscape and municipal infrastructure.

Additionally, some locations will see improvements to traffic safety as pedestrian crossings are shortened. Furthermore, damaged tree guards of nearby street trees will be replaced, and asphalt and leveling works will be carried out.

The main objective of this initiative is to experiment with different plant species to assess their suitability in an urban setting. Furthermore, the impact of these plantings on stormwater management will also be studied.

This move aligns with Helsinki's city strategy, which aims to increase the amount of street greenery. The current changes represent a part of a larger, comprehensive goal.

Heikki Takainen, the project manager from the Helsinki City Environment Department, stated, "Similar solutions to increase street greenery have been implemented in cities like Paris and Stockholm. Through these experiments, we aim to gather insights into their applicability in Helsinki."

The renovation work will commence with excavation on Kinaporinkatu during the week starting August 7. The project is slated for completion in the autumn months of September to October.

By enhancing the presence of greenery and trees on these five streets, Helsinki is not only contributing to a more climate-resilient urban landscape but also striving to create a greener and more inviting atmosphere for its citizens and visitors alike.

HT