While floating housing projects are slowly progressing in several Finnish cities, the expert study conducted by Sweco, Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy, underscores that Finland possesses a strong foundation in floating construction. Centuries of ship and boat building history have contributed to Finland's deep-rooted know-how and technological advancements in this domain.

As a result, Finnish floating construction know-how is already serving as an export product worldwide, although domestic experiences are relatively limited compared to some neighboring countries.

With Finland boasting an extensive network of waterways, including 56,000 lakes over a hectare in size, 38,800 km of wide riverbeds, and 46,200 km of coastline, the natural conditions for floating living are abundantly available. Recognizing the ecological advantages and potential solutions that floating construction offers to various challenges, experts see this as an opportunity to revolutionize urban development and tackle issues such as high waterfront plot prices, safe building heights, and additional costs in coastal regions.

The floating houses themselves mostly feature conventional residential construction. However, the buoyancy and portability aspects introduce unique considerations not typically encountered in traditional land-based construction. The report highlights several key areas requiring special attention, including zoning and land/water area ownership, building and structural engineering, housing safety, and building maintenance for permanent floating structures.

The world's largest floating villa is designed and manufactured entirely in Finland. Photo: Meyer Floating Solutions Oy

To further promote the growth of floating residential construction, the report recommends the development of centralized national guidelines. These guidelines would streamline the planning, building control, rescue operations, and construction processes while enhancing support for exports. By compiling and sharing best practices and knowledge, Finland can establish itself as a credible leader in floating housing construction, opening doors to significant international export opportunities in the future.

Finland's Housing Fair, acting as an experimental and developmental platform for new living and building concepts, has been an excellent showcase for the country's first year-round floating house, "Lovisea." The 113-square-meter floating home has already captivated tens of thousands of fair visitors, eliciting awe and fascination. Guests have been particularly enchanted by the floating house's spectacular views, spaciousness, and fragrant surroundings. Curious visitors, especially children, have expressed a strong desire to embrace this unique form of living, sparking curiosity and excitement among fair attendees.

As the housing fair continues until August 6th, the floating house "Talo Lovisea" serves as a testament to Finland's potential to shape the future of sustainable living. With the support of centralized guidelines and the expansion of floating housing communities, Finland can cement its position as a global leader in floating residential construction and play a pivotal role in addressing the housing challenges of tomorrow's world.

HT