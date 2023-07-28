The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for coordinating, planning, and overseeing the reception system, which depends on the number of individuals seeking international and temporary protection upon arriving in Finland.

The Finnish Immigration Service has observed a decline in the need for reception centre capacity as fewer Ukrainians have arrived in the country compared to the previous year, and many have left the reception system. Consequently, several reception centres will be closed, aligning the capacity with the reduced demand.

In recent years, the number of asylum seekers has remained moderate. However, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 60,000 applicants for temporary protection have arrived in Finland. To address the surge in arrivals, nearly 100 new reception centres were established across the country. Before the invasion, Finland had 20 reception centres and seven minors' units in operation. The Finnish Immigration Service operates reception centres in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno), and Oulu, while others are managed by organizations, municipalities, and private enterprises.

During 2023, the number of arrivals has significantly decreased compared to the previous year, and many Ukrainians have transitioned from reception centres to municipalities. As the number of customers in the reception system reduces, the capacity is adjusted accordingly, leading to the closure of several reception centres.

"We have recently decided to close eight reception centres as the capacity exceeded the demand from a preparedness perspective. Therefore, we chose to close centres with the highest overall costs. With the declining number of customers, we expect to further adjust the reception capacity closer to the level before the war in Ukraine," says Elina Nurmi, Director of the Reception Unit.

Reception Centres and Extensive Competition

The Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts requires the Finnish Immigration Service to regularly conduct competitive tendering for reception centre capacity. Consequently, service providers and reception centre units may change from time to time.

"Besides the decrease in arrivals, reception centres may also need to be closed down due to compliance with the law on public procurement. This means service providers and reception centre units may change, but our aim is to minimize any inconvenience or changes to customers' everyday lives. However, customers may need to relocate, and unfortunately, unwelcome disruptions cannot be completely avoided," Nurmi explains.

The Finnish Immigration Service strives to prevent customers from relocating between localities or reception centres. When relocation is unavoidable, the aim is to allow those customers who work or study for a degree to remain within the same area.

Opportunity for Ukrainians to Become Municipal Residents

More than 45,000 people who fled Ukraine last year can apply for a municipality of residence in Finland in 2023 after staying in the country for a continuous year. After receiving a municipality of residence, those who have fled Ukraine transition from being customers of reception services to service users of municipalities and well-being services counties. Municipalities provide Ukrainians with various integration and employment services.

The reception system is designed for temporary accommodation, not permanent. Customers are encouraged to transfer to municipal service provision as soon as they become eligible for a municipality of residence. One advantage of applying for a municipality of residence is that eligible individuals can choose their place of residence.

Impact of Municipal Residence on Ukrainians' Lives:

Accommodation: Those who previously lived in a reception centre or accommodation arranged by a reception centre must arrange and pay for accommodation independently. Ukrainians with a municipality of residence can apply for social assistance and a housing allowance from Kela. Right to Work: The right to work remains unchanged. Those receiving temporary protection may register with the TE Office as unemployed job seekers. Upon confirming the municipality of residence, customers can access the municipal work try-out scheme if the respective municipality participates. Child Care: Obtaining a municipality of residence facilitates childcare arrangements. Children have the right to early childhood education, even if parents or one of them stays at home. Preschool-age children must participate in preschool education, and compulsory school-age children and youth are subject to compulsory schooling. Social and Health Services: Municipal residents no longer access social and health services through reception centres; they are provided by well-being services counties. However, the provision of health services remains unchanged.

HT