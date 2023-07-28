The number of live births in January-June was the smallest in the measurement history starting from 1900.

Finland saw a decrease in the number of births in the first half of 2023 compared to previous years. According to the preliminary statistics for June, 21,180 children were born during the first half of the year, which is 1,082 fewer than in the same period in 2022.

Birth rates have been declining for nine consecutive years in the 2010s. In 2010, the total fertility rate was 1.87, but by 2019, it had decreased to 1.35. Following this, there was a slight recovery in birth rates in 2020 and 2021, but last year, the birth rate declined again, resulting in a total fertility rate of 1.32. The total fertility rate indicates the average number of children a woman would have in her lifetime if the birth rate remained at the same level during the calculation period.

"The decline in birth rates has continued this year, with the latest 12-month (July 2022-June 2023) preliminary total fertility rate being 1.28. This figure is an all-time low," stated Chief Actuary Joonas Toivola.

Ukrainians Impact Immigration Figures - Increased Arrival of Filipinos

During January-June, 28,345 people immigrated to Finland from abroad, while 5,596 people emigrated from Finland to other countries. Immigration increased by 8,233 individuals, and emigration decreased by 1,150 compared to the previous year. The significant increase in immigration was attributed to Ukrainians in the country, who were able to apply for a municipality of residence in Finland starting from March. Among immigrants, 7,849 or 28 percent were Ukrainian citizens. Finnish citizens accounted for 3,146 of the immigrants and 3,395 of the emigrants.

"Compared to the beginning of last year, the immigration of Ukrainians increased by 7,025 individuals. This year's statistics include Ukrainians who had already arrived in the country last year due to temporary protection. They have been able to apply for a municipality of residence only now. It's also essential to note that applying for a municipality of residence is voluntary, and only a portion of Ukrainians has done so," Joonas Toivola explained.

In June, Ukrainians represented 1,732 or a remarkable 42 percent of all immigrants. The Ukrainian immigrants mainly moved to Helsinki (731), Vantaa (501), and Espoo (322) during January-June.

"The immigration of Filipino citizens has significantly increased compared to the beginning of last year. According to preliminary data, 1,721 Filipinos immigrated to Finland from January to June, while the total number for the same period last year was 1,240. This represents a growth of 481 individuals in just six months," said Senior Actuary Minna Wallenius.

The most prominent nationality groups among immigrants during the first half of the year were Ukrainians, Finns, Russians, Filipinos, and Indians.

HT