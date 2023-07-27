Juha Pantzar , the chief executive of the Guarantee Foundation, revealed to YLE on Wednesday that the share of young adults applying for voluntary debt adjustment arrangements guaranteed by the foundation has increased substantially.

A NUMBER of Finns experiencing financial hardship have sought help from the Guarantee Foundation, an organisation that provides free services to help people to cope financially.

The development is concerning.

“On the compounding side, under 30-year-olds already make up 37 per cent of our clientele. That has grown at an absolutely astounding pace since 2019,” he commented on YLE A-studio.

Pantzar stated to the public broadcasting company that the debt problems are attributable to three factors: the availability of credit, lack of other financing options due to low income and gambling problems.

“People are telling us that money happens to be easily available and it’s very difficult to estimate whether it’ll be paid back,” he expounded. “[Low-income earners] may feel that they have no other option to manage their day-to-day life.”

The Finnish government states in its action plan that it intends to address the indebtedness of households by improving the financial know-how of Finns. Pantzar viewed that the objective is commendable but also called for earlier interventions to debt problems and investments in supporting people at risk of getting into debt.

“You shouldn’t just teach about the logic for taking out new money but also about, given that people do sometimes face these problems in life, how you could get rid of them.”

The Guarantee Foundation operates a helpline for people struggling to get a grip of their debt or financial situation, provides guarantees for debt-consolidation loans, provides so-called mini-loans and offers a free online service for tracking day-to-day finances.

