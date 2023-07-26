In Finland , during the summer of July 2023, several municipalities have reported cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza. The disease has been particularly prevalent in seagulls, and it has also been detected in farmed fur animals in the regions of Southern and Central Ostrobothnia. Currently, the infection has been confirmed in twelve fur animal farms, and investigations are ongoing.

In response to the outbreak, The Finnish Food Authority has decided to expand the infection zone established on July 20th, 2023, under the Animal Diseases Act to prevent further spread of the disease. The extended infection zone now covers the regions of Southwest Finland, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, and Central Ostrobothnia, as well as Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, and Päijät-Häme. The decision comes into immediate effect.

Within the infection zone, keeping poultry and captive birds outdoors is prohibited, including in locations practicing organic production. Exceptions can be found in the official decision.

Measures within the infection zone to prevent disease spread:

Restriction of Access: Visiting poultry and captive bird premises is prohibited unless it is deemed necessary. Protective Clothing: Individuals entering poultry and captive bird premises must wear dedicated protective clothing available on-site, change footwear at the entrance and exit of the premises, and wash and disinfect their hands upon entry. If handwashing facilities are not available, hand sanitization is mandatory. Safe Storage: Feeds and bedding materials should be stored in a way that prevents contact with wild birds. Termination of the Zone: The infection zone will be lifted when The Finnish Food Authority determines that there is no longer a need to prevent the spread of avian influenza. The Authority will provide separate information on the termination of the zone.

The Finnish Food Authority advises thorough protection of poultry in other parts of the country as well. If any poultry or other birds show symptoms suggestive of avian influenza, unusual mortality rates, or changes in production, it is essential to immediately report the matter to the local or regional veterinary officer. Reduced water and feed consumption or decreased egg production can be signs of avian influenza infection.

Similarly, reports of mass mortality in wild birds and individual dead raptors should be communicated to the local or regional veterinary officer. The district veterinarian will arrange for the necessary samples to be sent to the The Finnish Food Authority office in Helsinki.

It is important to note that avian influenza viruses have limited ability to infect humans, and transmission usually requires close contact with infected wild birds, poultry, or their secretions.

