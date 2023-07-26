At the end of June, there were a total of 89,249 unemployed job seekers in the Uusimaa region, of which 84,929 were without employment contracts and 4,320 were on temporary layoff. The number of individuals without employment contracts increased by 1,083 people (1.3%) and the number of those on temporary layoff increased by 722 people (20.1%) compared to the previous year.

The overall number of unemployed individuals in Uusimaa rose by 2.1% compared to the previous year, with 1,805 more unemployed job seekers compared to last year's June. The nationwide annual change was 1.9% at the end of June. The proportion of unemployed job seekers in the workforce was 9.9% in Uusimaa, the same as the national average.

There were a total of 8,029 unemployed job seekers below the age of 25 in the region, which is 206 people (2.5%) less than the previous year. For those below the age of 30, there were 17,273 unemployed job seekers at the end of June, which is 128 people (0.7%) less compared to the previous year. The number of long-term unemployed individuals in the region was 35,419, which is 2,032 people (5.4%) less than at the end of June 2022. There were 20,741 individuals who had been unemployed for over two years, which is 2,068 people (9.1%) less. The number of unemployed foreign nationals was 20,616, which is 2,396 people (13.2%) more than the previous year.

In June, the Uusimaa Employment and Economic Development Office received notifications for 18,036 new job openings, which is 43.2% less than the previous year. The nationwide annual change was -34.8%.

