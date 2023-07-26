The city of Helsinki is taking an innovative approach to crowdsource the assessment of bike lane conditions by launching a mobile game. Cyclists now have the opportunity to earn money while collecting valuable data about the state of bike paths. This isn't the first time such a method has been employed in the city, as Helsinki previously utilized the same technique for bike lane mapping during the summer of 2021.

The initiative, known as Crowdsorsa, uses a mobile application that turns Helsinki's bike lanes into a virtual treasure hunt filled with money-making berries and fruits. Participants can collect these virtual items by recording videos while cycling along the designated routes. For each kilometer cycled, participants stand to earn over three euros' worth of rewards. The collected rewards will be credited directly to the participants' bank accounts.

The bike lane mapping event is set to kick off on Saturday, August 5th, at 10:00 AM (subject to weather conditions). To take part, all one needs is a smartphone, a bicycle, and a handlebar-mounted phone holder. Anyone can join the initiative by downloading the free Crowdsorsa app and following the provided instructions.

Toni Paju, the CEO of Crowdsorsa, believes that this event offers Helsinki residents a great opportunity to get outdoors, exercise, and simultaneously earn up to twenty euros per hour. The initiative aims to cover the entire 500-kilometer main bike route network in Helsinki. Through this unique gamified approach, the city hopes to engage a larger number of citizens in actively contributing to the improvement of their cycling infrastructure.

The videos recorded by participants will undergo a quality check and will subsequently be analyzed using machine learning models to identify pavement damages and surface issues on the bike lanes. This data will be invaluable to the city's decision-making process, as it will provide accurate insights into where budget allocations for repair and maintenance should be directed.

In addition to supporting the city's street improvement projects, the collected data will also help enhance the bike network by implementing less invasive measures, such as resurfacing. Maintenance teams will use the gathered information to prioritize their efforts in a way that addresses the most pressing issues, ensuring safer and more enjoyable cycling experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Noora Lindberg, the project manager from the City of Helsinki, expressed her gratitude to all the participants in advance for their contributions. The success of the initiative heavily relies on the active involvement of the community, and the city is excited to witness the collective impact of this collaborative effort.

This summer, the crowdsource-based bike lane assessments have already been conducted in nine different locations across Finland. Helsinki made history in 2021 by becoming the world's first city to utilize a mobile game for the mapping of bike lanes, and the positive outcomes and engagement from that endeavor have inspired its continuation.

The novel approach of gamifying data collection not only encourages citizens to actively participate in the betterment of their city's infrastructure but also showcases how technology can be harnessed to address urban challenges creatively. As the initiative gains momentum and expands to other regions, it holds the potential to inspire similar efforts in cities worldwide, fostering community engagement and more efficient urban planning.

HT