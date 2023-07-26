According to the report, the illicit activities primarily revolved around the illegal importation of snus from Sweden and cigarettes from the Baltic countries. The main suspect, hailing from Pirkanmaa, was believed to have orchestrated the smuggling operations and acted as a hub for distribution through so-called sub-dealers. It is estimated that this individual alone profited hundreds of thousands of euros from the criminal enterprise.

Finnish Customs' efforts culminated in a series of house searches and premises raids conducted in October 2022 in the Pirkanmaa region. During these operations, approximately 100 kg of snus, 300 cartons of cigarettes, and two unlicensed weapons were seized. The evidence collected pointed to the extensive scale of the operation and the potential harm it posed to public health and safety.

Following the trail of the main suspect's activities, Finnish Customs traced the operations to the Helsinki region in November 2022. Another person residing in Vantaa was implicated in the illegal importation and distribution of excise products. The authorities confiscated around 130 kg of snus, approximately 100 cartons of cigarettes, over 2000 electronic cigarettes, one unlicensed weapon, a substantial amount of cash, and other valuables from the suspect's warehouse and van. The seizure of cash and valuables further indicated the lucrative nature of the criminal activities involved.

Mr. Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Enforcement, emphasized the significant financial gains that both the person from Pirkanmaa and the person from Vantaa had likely acquired through their illicit operations. The exact sums will be determined upon the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

The case has been meticulously investigated by the Tampere and Helsinki units of Customs Investigation. As a result of the probe, both the individual from Pirkanmaa and the one from Vantaa were detained initially but later released pending further investigation. The Finnish Customs suspects around twenty individuals of engaging in aggravated tax frauds, tax frauds, and unlawful dealing in imported goods. Additionally, one person is suspected of aggravated tax fraud and smuggling.

The preliminary investigation is now in its final stages, and the case will be handed over to the Prosecution Districts of Western Finland and Southern Finland in early autumn for consideration of charges. The authorities are committed to prosecuting those involved in this criminal network to ensure justice is served and to deter others from engaging in similar illegal activities.

Illegal distribution of snus and cigarettes not only undermines public health and safety but also results in significant financial losses for legitimate businesses and governments through tax evasion. Finnish Customs' dedicated efforts in uncovering and dismantling this criminal network serve as a reminder of the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies across borders in combating transnational organized crime.

The fight against the illegal trade of tobacco and related products remains an ongoing challenge, but with the commitment of authorities and vigilant citizens, it is hoped that such criminal activities will continue to be exposed and effectively curtailed in the future.

HT