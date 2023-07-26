Among the participants are Member of European Parliament Silvia Modig (LA), and Members of Finnish Parliament Ilmari Nurminen (SDP) and Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (LA).

THREE FINNISH POLITICIANS who have profiled themselves as advocates of climate action have come under criticism on social media for participating in Amazing Race Suomi, a TV show to be aired on Nelonen.

“It’s difficult to say how disappointed I am. Disappointed about Nelonen’s decision to show people flying aimlessly back and forth. Disappointed about Silvia Modig’s decision to participate,” tweeted Panu Halme, a conservation biologist at the University of Jyväskylä

The Amazing Race is an American, 20-year-old format where participants form teams and fly around the world to compete against each other in challenges. Nelonen told Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that not all of the journeys will necessarily be made by air, but the participants will also have other options.

The Finnish version has 12 2-person teams competing for a prize of 30,000 euros. The show began shooting on Monday.

Niina Ratilainen (Greens), a Finnish delegate to the European Committee of the Regions, has similarly expressed her disapproval with the format.

“The top news in recent days has been that the world’s on fire due to climate change also in Europe. Do we really need a format where you fly celebrities, who’d have the wealth to travel, around the world for micro-moments?” she queried on Twitter.

“These kinds of competitions are irresponsible in the age of the climate crisis,” echoed Merja Pentikäinen, a Finnish lawyer specialising in responsibility questions.

Modig, Nurminen and Pekonen participating in the show has garnered attention particularly because all three have voiced their concern about the climate crisis and profiled themselves as advocates of climate action.

Modig in 2022 criticised the Finnish government for incorporating air travel into its decision lower the value-added tax on transport services.

“Supporting public transport with the [tax] cut is a welcome decision. Supporting air travel in these circumstances feels absurd. Yes, Finland is a big country and certain flight connections are very important, but it would be smarter to use railways to provide a large share of them,” she tweeted.

Both Modig and Pekonen have expressed their support for an aviation tax as a means to reduce emissions from air travel.

“Air travel is so global that also the solution has to be global,” Modig wrote on YLE’s voter-guidance pages ahead of the 2019 elections to the European Parliament. “If a global agreement can’t be reached, the EU must enact its own flight tax. Air travel is presently clearly under-taxed if you compare the taxes on other traffic with the emissions caused by air travel.”

“If you compare flying to using a car, using a car is something you can’t avoid in many places in Finland, but flying is rarely that,” Pekonen stated in the Parliament House in December 2018, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Also Nurminen has voiced his support for measures to combat the climate crisis and reduce emissions.

“I’m strongly committed to the carbon-neutrality target by 2035. Climate warming is the largest common challenge for humankind,” he wrote before this year’s parliamentary elections on the voter-guidance pages of Helsingin Sanomat.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (SDP) government, which included the Left Alliance, did not take any meaningful action to reduce air travel. It instead allocated 17 million euros to supporting short regional flights in a supplementary budget issued this year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT