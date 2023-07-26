“If you create the impression that people here are hostile toward other nationalities, it’s very detrimental for Finland’s country image. Finland must be a safe country for everyone to live and study,” he outlined in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

TIMO RITAKALLIO , the chief executive of OP Financial Group, has voiced his alarm about the racism debate and its effects on work-based immigration to Finland.

“We have to make sure that the children of families moving from abroad are able to attend school and that spouses can find work easily.”

Increasing work-based immigration, he stressed, is very important for the future of Finland.

“Many industrial sectors need more labour, which is why work-based immigration must be increased broadly. We’ll also have to try and make sure that as many foreign students as possible stay here.”

OP Financial Group itself is planning on recruiting 300 international experts to develop the financial services of tomorrow to its facilities in Helsinki and Oulu. It has also launched a partnership with Sisu, a programming school established in Kuopio, with a view to bolstering domestic information technology expertise and attracting international talent.

OP and its information technology partners presently employ people of 38 nationalities.

Ritakallio stated to the newspaper that it remains difficult to gauge whether the country image has already eroded due to the discussion surrounding the actions and statements of members of the Finns Party, including Minister of Finance Riikka Purra.

“If the discussion continues for a while and people abroad get the impression that we’re hostile toward foreigners, it’ll definitely damage Finland’s country image.”

Pekka Lundmark, the chief executive of Nokia, expressed his concern about the situation last week in an interview with STT, stating that it is absolutely critical that the government continues to develop work-based immigration.

The Finnish network equipment maker, he told, has made roughly a half of its hirings in recent years from abroad and expects the same trend to continue going forward. Although its recruitment campaigns are unlikely to be affected by the tighter rules to be introduced by the government, given that it is mostly hiring for relatively highly paid positions, the signals sent by the government are important.

“It’s important that the signals are that this is a country where everyone is welcome to work. Finland is one of our most important product development countries and, for it to be it, we must have good preconditions for work-based immigration,” stated Lundmark.

“For Finland’s reputation, it’s absolutely critical that we make it clear to everyone that Finland is an open society where no kind of racism is tolerated.”

Also Lundmark reminded that the question pertains not only to the engineers the company is recruiting, but also to their spouses, the job opportunities available to the spouses, and the integration of their entire family.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT