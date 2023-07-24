The City of Helsinki , in collaboration with Cyclomedia Technologies BV, will undertake 360-degree street view imaging across the entire Helsinki area during this summer. The data collected will be used exclusively within the city organization and will not be made public. The digitally produced imagery will be particularly useful for the development and maintenance of transportation, street, and green areas. The imaging process will be carried out using imaging vehicles from Cyclomedia Technologies BV from August to September.

The street view imaging is scheduled to take place during quiet and well-lit hours. The imaging vehicles will be marked with the City of Helsinki's identification. Equipped with imaging devices on their rooftops, these vehicles will capture 360-degree panoramic photographs and three-dimensional point cloud data, allowing for detailed modeling of the urban environment.

The City of Helsinki has commissioned street view imaging to collect data for various purposes, including gathering information on traffic signs, as well as for planning and maintaining the transportation system and street structures. Producing this imagery is also resource-efficient and environmentally friendly, as it can replace the need for unnecessary field visits in various city tasks.

It is essential to note that the imagery obtained through street view imaging will not be publicly accessible. Instead, it will be handled and stored confidentially and in accordance with data security requirements. Any potentially identifiable information, such as faces and vehicle license plates, will be automatically blurred. Only technical data relevant for official use will be stored, integrated into the city's systems, and used to update the national street and road database, known as Väylävirasto's Digiroadi.

Weather-Dependent Imaging

The imaging process aims to take place during quiet and well-lit times when there is minimal traffic on the streets. The overall duration of the imaging process will depend on the number of imaging vehicles and prevailing weather conditions. Unfortunately, imaging cannot be conducted during rainy or foggy weather. The City of Helsinki intends to complete street view imaging in all city districts by September. However, with favorable weather conditions, the process can be completed in a matter of weeks.

By utilizing modern imaging technology and capturing detailed data, the City of Helsinki is taking significant strides towards enhancing urban planning, transportation management, and maintenance efforts. The implementation of street view imaging serves as an innovative approach to address various city challenges effectively, ensuring Helsinki remains at the forefront of smart and sustainable urban development.

HT