Europe is facing an impending water crisis, with devastating droughts and floods causing substantial economic, social, and environmental damages. As climate change intensifies, these water-related challenges are expected to worsen. Aquatic ecosystems are already suffering from pollution and hydromorphological changes. Moreover, water scarcity has forced several European countries to impose restrictions on water usage, while drinking water systems suffer from significant leakages and losses, averaging around 25%.

At the core of these water problems lie governance challenges. Despite having technical solutions and regulatory frameworks in place, their implementation has been lacking.

Addressing these pressing water issues demands innovative solutions that improve the integration, coherence, and coordination of public policies. Active participation and collaboration from various sectors and citizens are essential throughout the policymaking process, from problem analysis to planning and evaluation. Emphasis should be placed on appropriately valuing water, including water rights, allocation mechanisms, and economic and financial schemes. Decision-making must be based on robust data and knowledge-sharing systems, fostering accountability among different stakeholders for their actions.

Focusing on 17 Sites Across 13 Countries

To tackle Europe's water challenges head-on, a cluster of three new research and innovation projects, funded under the Horizon Europe programme by the European Commission, has been initiated. These projects aim to develop, assess, and validate good practices in the aforementioned fields.

Innovative mechanisms and approaches to enhance water governance are being tested in 17 different locations across 13 EU Member States. The diverse sites range from agricultural regions to urban areas, local catchments to national-level experiences, offering a comprehensive view of the continent's water challenges.

The cases being studied cover a wide range of water-related issues:

Water allocation and reconciling competing needs are being explored in Germany, Hungary, Malta, and Spain. Water markets and tariffs are under scrutiny in France, while pricing mechanisms are being studied in Belgium. Corporate water stewardship and blended financing strategies are being tested in Finland. Water quality monitoring and management are critical areas of focus in the Netherlands and the UK. Integrated water and soil management are being studied in Slovakia, while ecosystem services and environmental restoration projects are being implemented in Italy and Romania. Sustainable hydropower initiatives are being examined in Finland and Sweden.

By conducting research and testing innovative approaches in these diverse locations, the projects aim to pave the way for improved water governance across Europe. With active engagement from various stakeholders, including policymakers, citizens, and water users, the projects seek to foster collaboration and coordination, leading to more effective and sustainable water management practices.

These initiatives are a vital step towards safeguarding Europe's water resources and building a more resilient and water-secure future for the continent. With collective efforts and innovative solutions, Europe can rise to the challenge of its water problems and ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

