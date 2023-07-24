In the months of July and August , the demand for Helsinki Metropolitan Area student housing from the Helsinki Student Housing Foundation (Hoas) reaches its peak. However, the availability of apartments doesn't necessarily increase during this period. So, what should one consider to secure an apartment as quickly as possible, and how long might the waiting time be?

As the last study places are confirmed in July, the search for accommodation intensifies. If you haven't submitted your housing application yet, it's crucial to do so now. However, at this point in the summer, be prepared for the possibility of waiting a few months for an apartment. The sooner you submit your application, the better your chances of securing a place.

Hoas Communication Manager Saara Saksanen advises, "You can and should update your application at this stage, even if you submitted it earlier. You can speed up the process of getting an apartment by adding different areas and types of apartments to your application."

Keep these tips in mind when applying for a student apartment in July:

Be open to different types of apartments - Those who are willing to consider options beyond studio apartments are more likely to succeed in the competitive housing market. Embrace the idea of shared living arrangements, as applying for a shared apartment usually has a higher chance of success than applying for a studio. You can apply for multiple types of apartments in the same application.

"In the most popular areas, the waiting time for a studio is usually 6 to 12 months. However, you might get a studio located outside Helsinki's city center more quickly. But the surest and fastest way to get an apartment is to apply for a shared apartment," Saksanen suggests.

Be flexible with the location - Many students hope for an apartment in Helsinki's city center or its vicinity, but these popular areas can be highly competitive, even for shared apartments. It's essential to remember that there are lovely residential areas with good transport connections elsewhere too. Therefore, consider adding as many areas as possible to your application. If you're willing to take an apartment a bit farther from the city center, your waiting time will significantly decrease.

"We receive the most applications for properties in the city center every year. However, it's worth considering other areas on the Helsinki metropolitan area as our statistics show that students enjoy living there even more than in the city center," Saksanen points out.

Apply as soon as possible - Submit your housing application as soon as you have confirmed your study place. The earlier you apply, the sooner you'll get an apartment. For students arriving from outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Hoas tries to prioritize them in the housing queue.

"The waiting time for an apartment depends a lot on the areas and types of apartments you've selected in your application. Don't get discouraged if you don't get a match right away. The situation improves after August and September," says Saksanen.

Hoas offers students reasonably priced rental apartments near their study locations across different parts of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. With over 10,000 apartments in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, and Kauniainen, Hoas provides rents that are up to 30 percent lower than market prices. So, if you're still on the hunt for the perfect student accommodation, take these tips into account to secure your dream apartment as quickly as possible.

HT