Huvilanranta, the festive center and idyllic summer terrace of Helsinki Festival, will open its doors on Friday, July 28th. For five weeks, visitors can indulge in a varied selection of food and drinks, ranging from Korean street food to wild cuisine. Additionally, a plethora of free entertainment awaits, including themed club nights, acoustic concerts, and children's discos.

Among the featured eateries during this period are Satama Bar & Bistro, acclaimed as Helsinki's best lunch spot, the vegan cuisine expert Just Vege, and the vibrant Korean street food sensation, POCHA!.

Once the Helsinki Festival begins on August 17th until September 3rd, Huvilanranta will continue to tantalize taste buds with a lineup of exciting dining options. Visitors can savor the flavors of Morocco at Casa Moro, explore the world of wild cuisine with Skutta, and enjoy the finest tacos in town served by Lopez y Lopez. To add more excitement, Bar Pommes Frites Powered by Mummon will serve surprise-loaded fries throughout the terrace's operating hours, while Helsinki Bryggeri will quench thirst with a delightful selection of beverages.

Not only will Huvilanranta offer a delightful culinary experience, but it will also present a diverse array of free entertainment for five weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings in August, visitors can groove to the beat of disco music at the Under the Sun club or enjoy the tunes of various guest DJs at the We Are Your Friends club, which will feature artists like DJ Orkidea and Roberto Rodriguez. Fridays and Saturdays will treat guests to an exploration of different music genres, featuring both DJ performances and acoustic concerts.

During the opening weekend on July 28th and 29th, attendees can witness the unique sounds of the Trash Drumming ensemble, which utilizes recycled materials as instruments, as well as immerse themselves in the serene atmosphere of Jazz & Conversations, presented by Olli Ojajärvi and Mitja Tuurala. On August 4th, the Finnish music DJ duo Paha Vaanii will set the stage alight with their energetic beats, followed by Elias Gould's guitar-driven indie rock performance on August 5th. Families can enjoy Skidit-disco on July 30th and August 6th, providing fun for all ages.

The Huvilanranta festival center, surrounded by the iconic venue Huvila, emerged last year as a public space open to all. Designed by the award-winning JKMM Architects, the terrace area opens three weeks prior to the Helsinki Festival's commencement and remains accessible until the festival concludes.

This summer, Huvilanranta invites everyone to embrace the spirit of Helsinki Festival while relishing delectable dishes, enjoying diverse entertainment, and basking in the enchanting seaside ambiance. Whether it's savoring Korean street food, grooving to disco beats, or immersing oneself in the world of wild cuisine, Huvilanranta promises an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike.

HT