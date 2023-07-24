Helsingin Sanomat reported last week that the increase in the amount of waste coincided with a dip in the recycling rate to 39 per cent, meaning a greater share of waste was collected as mixed waste rather than separately as, for example, paper, plastic or biowaste.

THE AMOUNT of municipal waste increased by almost 114,000 tonnes to 3.5 million tonnes in Finland in 2021, reveal statistics published in July by Statistics Finland.

The share of waste collected separately had fluctuated between 41 and 43 per cent since the mid-2010s, according to the newspaper. Almost all mixed waste has traditionally been incinerated at waste-to-energy plants.

Combustion for energy far from the optimal way to utilise waste, as biowaste – when processed separately – can be converted into compost and biogas, allowing their organic components to be re-used.

The amount of municipal waste per capita was almost a hundred kilos higher than the EU average. The recycling rate, by contrast, was 10 percentage points below the average in the 27-country bloc.

“People suggest from time to time that Finland’s recycling meticulously while other EU countries are cutting corners,” Hanna Salmenperä, a senior adviser at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), stated to Helsingin Sanomat on 17 July.

“The truth is that the top performers in recycling are found especially in Central Europe. Finland has steadily had a weak, middling performance.”

Finland has committed to the EU-imposed goal of achieving a recycling rate of at least 55 per cent by 2025 and 60 per cent by 2030. The European Commission in June issued an early warning to countries that were not on track to meet the goal, including Finland.

Salmenperä estimated that the primary reason for the dip in the recycling rate is likely to be that the rate has simply failed to keep step with the increase in the amount of waste, even though factors such as the coronavirus pandemic may have also had an impact. In Finland, the annual amount of municipal waste has increased by almost a million tonnes since 2010.

“Something in our society has changed so that the amount of municipal waste has increased significantly in recent years. A closer analysis is required to determine exactly why,” she said.

While Salmenperä underlined that she is not a consumption researcher, she stated that it is clear that consumption habits are partly to blame for the increase.

Finland remains among the leading countries in per-capita consumption in Europe, according to statistics from the Global Footprint Network. The Earth Overshoot Day for Finland, which marks the date when citizens had consumed their share of natural resources for the year, fell this year on 31 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT