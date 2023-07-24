“What the police communicated sounds really outrageous,” she commented to Helsingin Sanomat in Spain on Friday. “That we have groups that want to erode society by means of violent acts – that’s concerning.”

MINISTER of the Interior Mari Rantanen (PS) says the details provided by police about a far-right terror plot are disturbing and should be taken very seriously.

“All radical groups and movement should be taken seriously. Whatever the direction, you should also be concerned about this kind of activity.”

Häme Police Department and the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Thursday revealed that they are set to wrap up two pre-trial investigations firearms offences committed with terrorist intent and training for committing a terrorist offence. The investigations were conducted in close co-operation with many other police departments and the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo).

The offences are believed to have taken place in and around Lahti in 2022–2023.

Three of the four Finnish men suspected in the case are 20–30 years old and one over 60 years old. The men are believed to have formed a radical far-right group and manufactured semi-automatic carbines with a 3D printer as part of a plan to carry out several attacks, including against infrastructure and policy makers.

Police officers confiscated four 3D-printed carbines, numerous 3D-printed firearm parts and over 1,500 cartridges, as well as a rifle, a home-made pen gun and a gas weapon that had been converted into a regular firearm, during the pre-trial investigation.

“The suspects’ motives and manufacture of firearms were rooted in accelerationist ideology, which seeks to use various means to facilitate and support developments resulting in the collapse of society,” commented Tuomas Kuure, a detective chief inspector at Häme Police Department.

All four suspects were in pre-trial detention in the second half of last year and one again in the first half of this year after he continued manufacturing firearms and training for a terrorist offence after his release.

“Police are under the impression that the targets of the planned violent attacks were selected based on their colour of skin, political or other ideological opinions. In addition to people, the suspects in their discussions planned attacks against different parts of infrastructure, including the electricity grid and railway network,” said Kuure.

Police on Thursday said at a press conference that the suspects had identified as their targets two political decision makers, one at the national level and the other at the local level. Kuure told YLE that although the suspects had discussed a number of policy makers as possible targets, the pre-trial investigation did not produce proof of actual preparations for an aggravated offence against life or death.

The suspects, he added, used accelerationist terms such as ‘siege’, ‘acceleration’ and ‘race war’, noting that the manufacture of firearms should be started before a race war broke out.

The pre-trial investigations are about to be wrapped up and forwarded to a prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Rantanen on Friday expressed her alarm about the targeting of policy makers.

“It’s highly alarming if these types of actors intend to direct attacks at politicians. It’s very condemnable and a very alien notion in Finnish society. In Finland, you have to be able to serve as a politician without the threat of violence,” she said to Helsingin Sanomat. “We have such a good society that even our president can have a cup of coffee at the market place in relative peace. It’d be preferable that we have this kind of a political culture also in the future.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT