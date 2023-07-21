The daily newspaper reported earlier this month that the number of assaults believed to have been committed by under 15-year-olds increased by 58 per cent and robberies by 60 per cent year-on-year between January and June.

ASSAULTS and robberies committed by children have increased in recent years in Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“An alarming trend is continuing,” said Markus Kaakinen, a researcher at the University of Helsinki’s Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy.

Police statistics reveal that under 15-year-olds were suspected of more than 1,100 assaults during the first six months of the year, a total that corresponds with a daily average of six. The change from previous years is substantial, with the daily average standing at less than four in 2022 and less than two in 2015.

Assaults and robberies that are believed to have been committed by 15–17-year-olds also increased but not to the extent of those by under 15-year-olds.

The topic of gang and youth violence has been the subject of widespread public debate in recent years and is discussed at some length in the government programme of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP). The government intends to draft a broad-based action plan by the end of the year that puts an end to the adverse development.

Kaakinen told Helsingin Sanomat that crimes are still being committed by only a small number of children.

“For example, the number of crimes per person has probably increased in the most active groups. Similarly, assaults are linked more often than before to other crimes. There’s something concerning about this day and age,” he said.

Similar observations have been made by police.

“Most children and youth behave better than previous generations. Also the use of substances has generally increased. Problems are piling up for a small number of youth, however. Some of them are already in a bad substance and institutional cycle when they have their first run-in with police,” said Jussi Huhtela, a superintendent at Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

Both Huhtela and Kaakinen estimated that the actual increase in assaults by children may not be as sharp as statistics indicate because of a higher tendency to report such incidents.

“I’m sure that the tendency to report assaults committed by under 15-year-olds has increased in recent years. Schools, for instance, are more prone to contacting the police if a pupil strikes a teacher. It’s of course good that criminal complaints are filed,” stated Huhtela.

The reporting tendency does not explain the increase in its entirety, though.

“The increase in the number of robberies isn’t explained by anything else than the fact that robberies have actually increased,” he remarked.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on the topic based on statistics requested from the National Police Board.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT