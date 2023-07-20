Rent hikes have been particularly sluggish in Helsinki and Espoo. Both cities saw a mere 0.4% increase in rents for privately financed apartments in the second quarter.

The rise in rents for privately financed apartments has notably decelerated compared to previous periods. In the second quarter of the year, rents in the Helsinki metropolitan area increased by only 0.5%, while elsewhere in Finland, the increase was 1.8% compared to the same period last year.

The largest rent increases were witnessed in Oulu, where rents surged by 2.5%.

Martti Korhonen, a senior actuary at Statistics Finland, explains, "The privately financed rental market is still struggling to keep up with inflation and cost growth through rent increases. This situation is particularly evident in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where there is currently an oversupply of small rental apartments. Regional variations in rent developments are now significant."

Among different apartment types, studios experienced the highest rent increases in Rovaniemi, with a rise of 2.3%. For two-bedroom apartments, the most significant rent increase occurred in Oulu, at 2.6%, while family-sized apartments in Hämeenlinna saw a notable 3.3% increase.

Korhonen further notes, "Family-sized apartments are currently faring the best among privately financed rental properties. Outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, rent development is more stable, even for smaller apartments. The most challenging situation is in Helsinki and Espoo studios. In Vantaa, demand has driven up studio rents more than in other parts of the Helsinki metropolitan area."

While the growth in rents for privately financed apartments has been sluggish, rents for ARA (state-subsidized) apartments have shown a sharp upward trend. ARA rents in the Helsinki metropolitan area increased by 2.6%, and elsewhere in the country, the rise was 2.9% compared to the previous year.

"ARA apartment rents are purely cost-based, so their increase corresponds to the actual cost growth. The same expenses also impact privately financed apartments, but due to the weak market conditions, landlords may be hesitant to apply contractual, cost-of-living-index-linked rent increases," says Korhonen.

The rental market in Finland continues to exhibit regional disparities, with the Helsinki metropolitan area facing unique challenges. While rents in some areas experience slow growth or even declines, others are witnessing robust increases. As the housing market landscape evolves, both tenants and landlords are navigating an ever-changing environment, seeking stability and fair market conditions.

HT