Finnish Customs has recently concluded a major investigation into a criminal case involving the smuggling of snus, a smokeless tobacco product, from Sweden to Finland between 2021 and 2022. The operation is suspected to have resulted in nearly half a million euros in criminal proceeds. Customs has identified 17 individuals from Finland and Sweden who are believed to be involved in the illegal activities.

The suspected snus smuggling operation is believed to have begun in Haparanda, Sweden, where large quantities of snus were illegally imported to Finland. From Haparanda, the snus was then transported to Kemi in Finland and later to the Helsinki region. Initially, the snus was brought into Finland by car, but it was then repackaged in suitcases in northern Finland and further transported to the southern parts of the country. Finnish Customs estimates that a staggering 1,800 kilograms of snus were smuggled in total, resulting in approximately 735,000 euros in evaded taxes.

Thanks to the diligent work of Customs' criminal intelligence activities, as well as close cooperation with various transport service companies, the suspected offences came to light. During the course of the preliminary investigation, several house searches were conducted in the Helsinki region and northern Finland, leading to the seizure of large quantities of smuggled snus. Additionally, Customs successfully intercepted snus shipments on trains and cars throughout different parts of Finland. The authorities also seized cash believed to be linked to criminal proceeds.

According to Pasi Lukkarinen, the investigator in charge, Customs has identified 17 suspects who are allegedly involved in the offences. The majority of them are suspected of playing key roles in importing the snus and transporting it to southern Finland. At the time of the alleged crimes, these suspects resided in various locations, including the Helsinki region, northern Finland, and Sweden.

Finnish Customs has categorized the criminal case as several aggravated tax frauds and smuggling offences, as well as unlawful dealing in imported goods. The comprehensive preliminary investigation has now been concluded, and all relevant evidence has been forwarded to the Prosecution District of Northern Finland. The Prosecution District will review the case and determine whether charges will be brought against the suspects.

The investigation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cooperation between law enforcement agencies and transport service providers in combating cross-border illegal activities. The Finnish Customs' success in dismantling this large-scale snus smuggling operation demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the integrity of Finland's borders and upholding the law.

