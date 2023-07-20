According to Helsingin Sanomat , the Finnish Food Authority has confirmed that the farm animals were infected with the subtype H5N1, marking the first confirmed transmission of avian influenza to fur-bearing animals in Finland.

A NEW highly pathogenic subtype of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has spread from birds to minks and blue foxes at at least five fur farms in South and Central Ostrobothnia.

The authority is currently analysing samples collected from ten other fur farms, expecting to detect new infections.

“New farms will come up for study. It’s probable that also new infections will be detected,” Terhi Laaksonen, the director of animal health and welfare at the Finnish Food Authority, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

Olli Vapalahti, a professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki, described the transmissions as “very bad news”.

“The transmission of viruses from one mammal to another increases the risk of viral mutations emerging that not only transmit to people but also cause new pandemics,” he stated to the daily newspaper, drawing attention to the need to make sure the flu is not allowed to spread within the fur farms.

He added that at present the risk remains low, though.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the situation should be treated with seriousness and monitored carefully. The monitoring is being carried out by various centres for infectious zoonotic diseases and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Tuesday announced it has re-defined the highly pathogenic bird flu found in fur animals as another “animal disease to be combated” in order to enable health authorities to resort to more robust measures to prevent its spread.

“The Regional State Administrative Agencies and Finnish Food Authority will initiate new measures as soon as possible. The Food Authority is drafting a decision to cull the animals,” said Laaksonen to Helsingin Sanomat.

The newspaper reminded that avian influenza has recently caused the deaths of hundreds of black-headed gulls and common terns mainly in southern and western parts of Finland. Infections have also been detected in common eiders and different kinds of birds of prey.

The flu was detected at a pheasant farm last year, but so far it has not been detected at broiler or chicken farms. It has also been found in wild mammals like foxes, otters and lynxes – likely as a result of consuming a bird that had died of it.

The H5N1 subtype has also been found to transmit to humans in other parts of the world.

“Infections have occurred in animal markets in Asia or as people have reared birds on their yards. Those who’ve fallen ill have had close contact with birds with the infection,” Anna Katz, the head of infectious disease prevention and preparedness at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT