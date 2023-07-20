The decision was made in response to the closure of the Finnish consulate general in St. Petersburg by Russia, which was an asymmetric response to the diplomat expulsions announced by Finland.

THE PRESIDENT and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy decided yesterday to revoke the operating licence of the Russian consulate general in Turku, Southwest Finland, as of 1 October.

Mikko Kivikoski, a deputy director general at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday told Helsingin Sanomat that the functions carried out by the consulate general will be either discontinued or transferred to the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.

“The consulate general in any case has a more limited range of functions than the embassy,” he said.

Four Russian diplomats have been posted at the consulate general in Turku. Finland and Russia established the consulate generals in 1966, after concluding that it would be beneficial to have a presence also outside the capital cities.

“The relationship between the countries is presently very different than before 24 February last year, when Russia launched its war of aggression in Ukraine,” Kivikoski commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (NCP) said to the newspaper that the decision to shut down the consulate general did not come as a surprise, given that the consulate had been described as a “counterpart” to the Finnish consulate general in St. Petersburg by President Sauli Niinistö.

“It was a pretty clear indication,” she noted

Arve has previously publicly expressed her opposition to the presence of the Kremlin in Turku. She estimated yesterday that the city should have no trouble finding new uses for the centrally located premises, even though it is not owned by the city but by the state.

“I’m sure there’ll be activity there in the future.”

Staff at the Russian consulate general have also had access to what she described as a modest cabin in Kakskerta, a southern district of Turku. Its rent has been paid by the City of Turku.

“We’ll check the lease agreement, but we’ll be terminating the cabin as soon as possible,” said Arve.

The President and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy on Wednesday also discussed the Russian consulate in Mariehamn, Åland, taking note of an extensive legal analysis of the archipelago’s special status prepared at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

“Åland has a special status under international law that’s based on state treaties. An extensive analysis of it has been prepared since before the news about the closure of Finland’s consulate general in St. Petersburg,” Kivikoski stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT