The Finnish Real Estate Federation has released its June 2023 housing market report, highlighting the ongoing subdued activity in the real estate market. Despite hopes for improvement, the market conditions remained challenging, with interest rates continuing to rise. However, the data shows a slight increase in prices for existing properties outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. The CEO of the Finnish Real Estate Federation, Tuomas Viljamaa , questions whether the regulations surrounding housing finance have gone too far.

The Finnish Real Estate Federation's KVKL Price Monitoring Service recorded a total of 4,216 (-33.5% YoY) housing transactions in June, consisting of 4,045 (-30.5%) existing homes and 171 (-67.1%) new homes. Compared to the five-year average, there was a decline of 29.3% in the sale of existing homes and 79.0% in the sale of new homes. The largest drop in sales was observed in apartment buildings (-35.8%), while detached and row houses experienced lower declines of -22.0% and -28.7%, respectively.

From January to June, a total of 23,914 homes were sold, including 22,832 (-31.9%) existing homes and 1,082 (-70.0%) new homes. Compared to the five-year average, there was a decrease of 28.2% in the sale of existing homes and 77.6% in the sale of new homes during the first half of the year.

Existing apartment prices have stabilized in the second quarter and have shown a slight increase in major cities outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. The average selling time for existing homes has slightly increased in June compared to the beginning of the year, except for detached homes outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, where it has decreased by two weeks.

The sluggish housing market activity during the first half of the year can be attributed to several factors, according to Tuomas Viljamaa. The rapid increase in interest rates has made buyers cautious. Additionally, inflation and tight regulations have also contributed to the slow market. However, recent months have seen a decrease in inflation, and according to interest rate forecasts, central banks are not expected to raise rates significantly anymore.

According to the Bank of Finland's statistics, there has been a significant decrease in housing loans during the first half of the year. This decrease in housing loans directly affects the lower activity in the housing market, with approximately one-third fewer housing loans and corresponding housing transactions. The average interest rate for new housing loans has risen to nearly 4.5%, as mentioned by Viljamaa.

On the other hand, households have increased their consumption loans significantly during the spring. Viljamaa expresses concern about this development, emphasizing that the current regulations have prevented housing transactions while the risks of overindebtedness have shifted towards consumer loans.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Viljamaa highlights the current opportunities for first-time homebuyers to enter the housing market. The government's commitment to improving loan conditions for first-time homebuyers, such as the ASP loan system, is seen as a positive step. The ASP loan system, along with the favorable interest rate environment, provides significant support for first-time buyers. Viljamaa encourages potential buyers to explore their options with banks and start regular savings to realize their homeownership aspirations.

In June, the number of transactions for existing homes remained steady but low. The KVKL Price Monitoring Service recorded 4,045 sales of existing homes, marking a 30.5% decrease compared to the previous year. The five-year average showed a decline of 29.3% in the sale of existing homes. The highest sales volume was seen for existing apartments (1,830), followed by detached houses (1,150) and row houses (1,065). The decline in sales volume was most significant for apartment buildings (-35.8%), while declines for detached and row houses were lower, at -22.0% and -28.7%, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2023, there were 11,728 transactions of existing homes, representing a 31.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. The five-year average showed a decline of 28.8% in sales volume.

The average price per square meter for existing apartments, based on the KVKL price index, showed a decline of -4.2% in the Helsinki metropolitan area and -1.8% in other major cities compared to May. However, Tampere experienced a slight increase of 1.1% in prices. When comparing the price index quarterly, existing apartment prices decreased from 128 to 117 in the Helsinki metropolitan area and from 114 to 107 in other major cities during the second quarter of 2023. However, prices in major cities outside the Helsinki metropolitan area started to show a slight increase in the third quarter, indicating some stabilization in those markets.

The average selling time for existing homes increased slightly in June compared to the beginning of the year, except for detached homes outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, where it decreased by two weeks. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the selling time for existing apartments remained relatively stable, indicating a consistent level of demand in the region.

While the overall housing market activity has been subdued, there are pockets of demand in certain areas and property types. Properties located outside the Helsinki metropolitan area, particularly in major cities, have shown more resilience in terms of pricing and sales volume. This could be attributed to a combination of factors, including lower population density, more affordable prices, and potential buyers seeking alternatives to the highly competitive Helsinki market.

Tuomas Viljamaa raises concerns about the impact of regulations on housing finance and their potential role in hindering housing transactions. While regulations aim to ensure financial stability and prevent excessive borrowing, Viljamaa questions whether they have gone too far, causing unintended consequences such as decreased housing market activity and a shift towards consumer loans.

Despite the challenges, the Finnish government has implemented measures to support first-time homebuyers. The ASP loan system, which offers favorable loan conditions for first-time buyers who save regularly, is one such initiative. Combined with the current low-interest-rate environment, these measures provide opportunities for aspiring homeowners to enter the market.

The Finnish housing market continues to face headwinds, including rising interest rates and tight regulations. While there are signs of stabilization in certain areas and property types, overall market activity remains subdued. The government's initiatives to support first-time buyers and the recent decrease in inflation provide some optimism for the future.

It will be important to monitor how interest rates evolve and whether further regulatory adjustments are made to balance financial stability and housing market activity. Additionally, external factors such as economic conditions and demographic trends will continue to shape the housing market landscape in Finland.

