The positive growth in passenger volumes can be attributed to the opening of new direct international flight connections at Tampere-Pirkkala, Rovaniemi, and Turku Airports.

Air travel is experiencing a robust rebound as passenger volumes at Finavia's 20 airports surged by 36 percent in January–June 2023 compared to the previous year. A total of 9 million passengers travelled through the airports during this period. International flights accounted for 78 percent of the passengers, while domestic flights made up the remaining 22 percent.

Finavia has been actively working with airlines and tourism operators to improve accessibility across Finland.

The most remarkable recovery is evident in the statistics of Finavia's airports in Lapland. Rovaniemi Airport has already surpassed its pre-pandemic passenger volume, with 346,660 passengers flying through it in January–June 2023, compared to 322,331 passengers during the same period in 2019. Other Lapland airports, such as Kittilä, Ivalo, and Kuusamo, are also approaching their 2019 levels.

Helsinki Airport witnessed a 37 percent growth in passenger volumes, with 7.5 million passengers in January–June 2023. However, this figure remains lower than the pre-pandemic level of 10.6 million passengers in 2019. Transfer travelling between Asia and Europe still lags due to the pandemic's impact on international travel.

European destinations continue to be the most popular international connections for passengers flying from Finavia's airports, with routes to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, and Paris topping the list. Among international scheduled flights, Germany, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy attracted the largest numbers of passengers. The most visited non-European destinations were the United States, Japan, Thailand, India, and South Korea.

Regional airports also experienced growth, with 1.5 million passengers in January–June 2023, representing a 34 percent increase from the previous year. Rovaniemi, Oulu, Kittilä, Turku, and Ivalo Airports saw the highest passenger numbers. Finavia emphasizes the importance of local residents utilizing regional airport connections to sustain their availability.

While passenger volumes continue to rise, freight and postal traffic remain steady, with a five percent decrease from the previous year. Approximately 87 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail were transported through Finavia's airports in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the number of commercial flights increased by 11 percent compared to the previous year.

As the aviation industry continues to recover, Finavia remains committed to improving connectivity and accessibility across its airports, making air travel more convenient and appealing for passengers from various destinations.

Statistical summary, January–June 2023

January–June 2023 January–June 2022 Percentage

change Total passengers at Finavia’s airports 8,990,415 6,587,125 + 36.48% Passengers at Helsinki Airport 7,464,355 5,450,775 + 36.94% Transfer passengers departing on international flights 981,849 631,047 + 55.59% Total freight volume at Finavia’s airports 86,575 91,262 - 5.14% Freight volume at Helsinki Airport 84,543 89,900 - 5.96% Total number of commercial flights at Finavia’s airports 88,847 79,908 + 11.19% Commercial flights at Helsinki Airport 67,935 61,133 + 11.13%

Top 10 flight connections from Finavia airports

Rank Route Total passenger volumes in January–June 2023 1. Helsinki – Stockholm-Arlanda 262,943 2. Helsinki – Copenhagen 150,781 3. Helsinki – Amsterdam 143,215 4. Oulu – Helsinki 138,520 5. Helsinki – Oulu 135,464 6. Helsinki – London-Heathrow 130,184 7. Rovaniemi – Helsinki 120,371 8. Helsinki – Paris-Charles De Gaulle 120,138 9. Helsinki – Manchester 114,996 10. Helsinki – Rovaniemi 110,495

The 10 most used airlines at Finavia's airports

Finnair Norwegian Ryanair Lufthansa SAS Air Baltic KLM Air France Turkish Airlines Jet Time

HT