Air travel is experiencing a robust rebound as passenger volumes at Finavia's 20 airports surged by 36 percent in January–June 2023 compared to the previous year. A total of 9 million passengers travelled through the airports during this period. International flights accounted for 78 percent of the passengers, while domestic flights made up the remaining 22 percent.
The positive growth in passenger volumes can be attributed to the opening of new direct international flight connections at Tampere-Pirkkala, Rovaniemi, and Turku Airports.
Finavia has been actively working with airlines and tourism operators to improve accessibility across Finland.
The most remarkable recovery is evident in the statistics of Finavia's airports in Lapland. Rovaniemi Airport has already surpassed its pre-pandemic passenger volume, with 346,660 passengers flying through it in January–June 2023, compared to 322,331 passengers during the same period in 2019. Other Lapland airports, such as Kittilä, Ivalo, and Kuusamo, are also approaching their 2019 levels.
Helsinki Airport witnessed a 37 percent growth in passenger volumes, with 7.5 million passengers in January–June 2023. However, this figure remains lower than the pre-pandemic level of 10.6 million passengers in 2019. Transfer travelling between Asia and Europe still lags due to the pandemic's impact on international travel.
European destinations continue to be the most popular international connections for passengers flying from Finavia's airports, with routes to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, and Paris topping the list. Among international scheduled flights, Germany, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy attracted the largest numbers of passengers. The most visited non-European destinations were the United States, Japan, Thailand, India, and South Korea.
Regional airports also experienced growth, with 1.5 million passengers in January–June 2023, representing a 34 percent increase from the previous year. Rovaniemi, Oulu, Kittilä, Turku, and Ivalo Airports saw the highest passenger numbers. Finavia emphasizes the importance of local residents utilizing regional airport connections to sustain their availability.
While passenger volumes continue to rise, freight and postal traffic remain steady, with a five percent decrease from the previous year. Approximately 87 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail were transported through Finavia's airports in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the number of commercial flights increased by 11 percent compared to the previous year.
As the aviation industry continues to recover, Finavia remains committed to improving connectivity and accessibility across its airports, making air travel more convenient and appealing for passengers from various destinations.
Statistical summary, January–June 2023
|January–June 2023
|January–June 2022
|Percentage
change
|Total passengers at Finavia’s airports
|8,990,415
|6,587,125
|+ 36.48%
|Passengers at Helsinki Airport
|7,464,355
|5,450,775
|+ 36.94%
|Transfer passengers departing on international flights
|981,849
|631,047
|+ 55.59%
|Total freight volume at Finavia’s airports
|86,575
|91,262
|- 5.14%
|Freight volume at Helsinki Airport
|84,543
|89,900
|- 5.96%
|Total number of commercial flights at Finavia’s airports
|88,847
|79,908
|+ 11.19%
|Commercial flights at Helsinki Airport
|67,935
|61,133
|+ 11.13%
Top 10 flight connections from Finavia airports
|Rank
|Route
|Total passenger volumes in January–June 2023
|1.
|Helsinki – Stockholm-Arlanda
|262,943
|2.
|Helsinki – Copenhagen
|150,781
|3.
|Helsinki – Amsterdam
|143,215
|4.
|Oulu – Helsinki
|138,520
|5.
|Helsinki – Oulu
|135,464
|6.
|Helsinki – London-Heathrow
|130,184
|7.
|Rovaniemi – Helsinki
|120,371
|8.
|Helsinki – Paris-Charles De Gaulle
|120,138
|9.
|Helsinki – Manchester
|114,996
|10.
|Helsinki – Rovaniemi
|110,495
The 10 most used airlines at Finavia's airports
- Finnair
- Norwegian
- Ryanair
- Lufthansa
- SAS
- Air Baltic
- KLM
- Air France
- Turkish Airlines
- Jet Time
HT