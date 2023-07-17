According to a survey conducted by OP Group, assessments of repair needs have surpassed the location of the housing company as the most important criterion when purchasing a new apartment in a housing cooperative. Housing companies that carry out continuous maintenance and repairs are becoming the most viable options for buyers. An expert suggests that the real estate market is facing new challenges regarding pricing.

A clear majority (63 percent) of respondents in the survey stated that they pay the most attention to assessments of the housing company's future repair needs when purchasing an apartment in a housing cooperative. The next most important factor is the repairs already conducted in the housing company (54 percent), with the location of the company ranking third in terms of importance (47 percent).

"The condition of housing companies has clearly gained attention during this spring, surpassing the location of the company, which has traditionally been the top concern for buyers," says Kirsi Tenhunen, CEO of OP Koti Uusimaa.

Buyers planning to purchase a new home have become more aware of issues related to the condition of housing companies. The topic has received media coverage, leading to increased awareness among buyers.

The ownership of the land and the structure of the company's shareholders are evident in the responses, and OP Kodin has also noticed these themes being discussed by buyers. Among the top results, the company's financial situation, ownership structure of the land, maintenance and management plans, and the amount of fees are part of the same evaluation, aiming to assess the housing company's financial situation and long-term housing costs.

"Awareness of housing costs has grown, and there is a stronger realization of the importance of taking care of one's own housing company. When there are many housing companies with deferred maintenance, it begins to have an increasing impact," Tenhunen explains.

Continuous repairs indicate a well-managed housing company. When a housing company is over ten years old, maintenance work should be ongoing.

"The older the company and the fewer repairs that have been carried out, the more it should raise alarm bells. There may be a wave of repairs coming," summarizes Tenhunen.

The major repairs are related to pipes and the structure of the building, whether it's the facade, roof, or windows. These are the most significant aspects that require regular maintenance in a housing company.

The real estate market is facing new challenges regarding pricing. Traditionally, the location within a specific postal code has largely determined the base price of an apartment, after which the condition of the housing company and ultimately the condition and precise location within the company have been considered.

"In the future, special emphasis should be placed on the condition of the housing company, how it has been managed, and what plans the company has for the future. This will lead to significant price differences for apartments in neighboring housing companies within the same area," says Tenhunen.

The OP Group survey was conducted in May 2023 and included 18-79-year-old Finnish respondents (n=2063), providing a nationally representative sample. The number of respondents varies for each question. The survey was carried out by Taloustutkimus Oy on behalf of OP Group. The maximum margin of error for the responses is +/- 2.0 percentage points.

HT