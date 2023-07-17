In just two years , the concern about having enough money among middle-income earners has reached record levels, as revealed by Danske Bank's Financial Peace of Mind 2023 survey. Every other (51%) middle-income Finn worries at least once a month about making ends meet. The concern about the adequacy of funds among middle-income earners has seen the most significant increase in comparison with different income groups for the second year in a row.

A year ago, 46 percent of middle-income earners were worried about their finances at least once a month, and two years ago, it was only 36 percent. These findings stem from Danske Bank's annual Financial Peace of Mind 2023 survey conducted in collaboration with YouGov. In this survey, individuals with annual gross incomes ranging from 27,000 to 53,999 euros are classified as middle-income earners.

"Finnish middle-income earners appear to have adapted to the rising costs of basic necessities such as housing, food, and energy by postponing purchases of items like furniture and appliances. Although concerns about financial matters have increased, the majority of middle-income earners still maintain some level of confidence in their own finances," says Janne Lassila, Acting Head of Personal Banking at Danske Bank Finland.

Among middle-income earners, the most regular financial worries are related to expenses such as rent, groceries, and other everyday costs. Almost one in four (23%) middle-income individuals express regular concerns in this regard. The second most common cause of worry for middle-income earners is their income (20%). Managing the coordination of income and expenses is perceived as difficult by as many as one in four (26%) middle-income earners.

While the increase in financial worries has been most pronounced among middle-income earners, concerns about having enough money have also significantly risen among low- and high-income earners over the past two years. Low-income earners are the most concerned, with 72 percent (2022: 69%; 2021: 64%) worrying at least once a month about their finances. Among high-income earners, 34 percent (2022: 29%; 2021: 28%) express monthly financial concerns.

The survey's findings indicate a growing sense of financial uncertainty among a broad spectrum of income groups. Despite some middle-income earners displaying a degree of confidence in their financial situation, the overall trend of rising concerns about the adequacy of funds calls for attention and proactive measures from financial institutions, policymakers, and society as a whole.

The reasons for the increase in financial worries among middle-income earners may be multifaceted, but it highlights the importance of addressing factors such as rising living costs, economic fluctuations, and the need for accessible financial education and support.

To alleviate these concerns, financial institutions could consider offering tailored financial advice and products to help middle-income earners navigate their financial challenges more effectively. Additionally, policymakers may explore measures to stabilize the cost of living and improve income equality. Moreover, promoting financial literacy and education programs can empower individuals to make informed financial decisions, fostering a more financially resilient society.

In conclusion, addressing the growing concerns about the adequacy of funds among middle-income earners requires collaboration between various stakeholders to build a more financially secure future for all. By working together, we can strive towards achieving greater financial peace of mind and stability in the lives of individuals and families across the nation.