A Brazilian Rainbow Boa living in the Amazonia House at Korkeasaari has gone missing from its terrarium. The staff noticed the situation at the end of last week, but despite their efforts, the snake has not been found. The boa is not dangerous to humans. It is nocturnal and does not typically seek out human contact or public areas but prefers to retreat into hiding. The Rainbow Boa is non-venomous and preys on small rodents and frogs by constriction.

The well-being of the animals is regularly monitored at Korkeasaari. The Brazilian Rainbow Boa is active during the night and spends the days in hiding. There have been previous occasions when the boa has not been seen for a few days as it rests hidden among the bedding material. The emptiness of the terrarium was discovered last week, and the staff have been searching for the snake's possible new location and the path it might have taken to leave. The most likely route was through the drain in the pool, as the waste sieve was missing from the drain structure, and the outflow pipe was sized according to a previously larger snake that inhabited the space.

"We have reviewed the exceptional situation and assessed that there is no danger to humans, and hopefully not to the snake itself. We will continue the search and hope to find the boa in good health," says Nina Trontti, Director of Animal Care and Conservation.

The Brazilian Rainbow Boa is a species that primarily moves on the ground. It is also comfortable in water and can spend long periods with only its head above the surface. It is possible for the snake to live in the sewage network of the Amazonia House. The drains have been inspected using both Korkeasaari's own equipment and tools from HVAC professionals. The toilet facilities in the Amazonia House have been temporarily closed as a precaution. There is no direct connection between the other public areas of the house and the sewage network, as the floor drains are located in animal and back areas. Additional staff members are present in the Amazonia House during public hours to answer visitors' questions.

The missing Brazilian Rainbow Boa is 12 years old, which is considered middle-aged. It measures approximately 1.5 meters in length and has a wrist-thick body, indicating it is a male. According to both its previous owner and caretakers, the snake has a calm temperament. The boa was brought to the Amazonia House's terrarium in late May 2023. The terrarium was appropriately set up for the species and inspected before the animal was transferred. The snake was last fed approximately a month ago. Boas eat infrequently, and it is likely that it found wild mice or rats living in the structure of the building as a food source. In this situation, it is not possible to lure the boa out with food.

HT