The warm month of June raised water temperatures in swimming areas. Even in the coolest beaches of Helsinki, such as Pihlajasaari and Suomenlinna, temperatures exceeded 20°C by the end of the month.

Helsinki region's water temperatures reached their peak in early July. However, a slight increase is expected in the coming days. Real-time temperatures can be found online .

In early July, temperatures dropped due to storms and winds. For example, near Helsinki, at Matosaari, there has been a decrease of up to ten degrees.

Currently, temperatures above 20 degrees can be found only at three seaside locations. However, there are significant variations between different beaches, and temperatures can fluctuate several degrees during the day at the same location.

Temperature Information with Half-Hour Accuracy

The uiras.fvh.io website collects up-to-date water temperatures of the Helsinki region's swimming areas with a half-hour accuracy. The site also reports the daily variation over the past two and a half years.

Currently, the water is colder at almost all beaches compared to the same time in 2022. Last summer, temperatures also dropped in July, but not as sharply as this summer. It became warmer again in early August.

New Measurement Point at Seurasaari

A delightful news for swimmers in midsummer is the new measurement point at the enclosed Seurasaari swimming area. The traditional swimming spot has been in use since 1906 and has been owned by various swimming clubs. Nowadays, the swimming area is under the administration of the City of Helsinki, and this summer, a sensor was finally installed there, allowing people to check the water temperature with a half-hour accuracy online, even in winter.

Swimming naked is allowed on other days at the swimming area, but on summer Wednesdays and Sundays, everyone must wear swimwear.

Exceptionally Low Water Levels Challenged the Sensors

In June, some measurements were inaccurate for nearly two weeks because the fixed sensors were above the water surface. The water level was exceptionally low at that time, averaging 50 centimeters below normal.

For the sake of accurate measurements, it would be beneficial to attach sensors to the marker buoys at the swimming areas. This option is being considered this summer, and if successful, measurement results can be obtained from even more beaches.

