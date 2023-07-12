The application guidelines play a crucial role in the decision-making process when there is no direct answer available in the legislation.

The Finnish Immigration Service recently conducted an external audit to assess its guidelines for the application of law. The audit report concluded that the agency's guidelines are in compliance with the law, but they are also challenging to comprehend. The Finnish Immigration Service intends to utilize the findings of the audit to enhance its guidelines.

They significantly influence the consistency and quality of the decisions made by the Finnish Immigration Service.

Ilkka Haahtela, the Director General of the Finnish Immigration Service, emphasizes the importance of the audit, stating, "It was very important to have the audit carried out because the Finnish Immigration Service exercises considerable public power while applying the law. The guidelines must ensure equal treatment of our customers and uniform quality in our work."

To obtain an external evaluation of the current state of the guidelines and their level of customer orientation, the Finnish Immigration Service engaged the consulting firm Deloitte to conduct the audit.

"The external report promotes transparency in our work and provides information that helps us develop the agency. Over the years, the application guidelines have not been created as a coherent whole, so we needed a separate report that is not tied to the agency's previous practices," explains Haahtela.

According to the audit report, while the agency's application guidelines comply with the law, they are susceptible to varied interpretations. The guidelines also redundantly restate sections of laws and excerpts from government proposals, failing to contribute adequately to uniform interpretation and quality.

"We will reform our guidelines as a whole and simultaneously reorganize the agency to further a uniform application of the law and ensure consistent quality in our work. We have already started working on this at the beginning of the year, and we are making rapid progress," says Haahtela.

Finnish Immigration Service Embarks on Guideline Reform

Taking into account the audit results and feedback gathered from the agency's personnel through workshops, the Finnish Immigration Service will overhaul the structure and content of its application guidelines.

Having clear, up-to-date, and understandable guidelines of high quality is crucial in ensuring that the agency adheres to the law in its operations. Such guidelines also contribute to consistent processing and equitable treatment of customers, while enhancing efficiency in permit processing.

"We have already commenced the creation of a new set of guidelines this spring. Our strategy should be visible in our application guidelines so that it benefits our employees and, consequently, our customers. The new guidelines may include entries on practical principles and customer-oriented application practices," reveals Haahtela.

The audit also revealed overlaps and vagueness in the way the relationship between general acts and special acts is expressed within the guidelines. This extends to international statutes and decisions based on them. While the terminology in the guidelines is consistent, there are significant differences in their structure. Furthermore, the guidelines are scattered across different locations, making it challenging for users to navigate between them.

In the process of guideline reform, the Finnish Immigration Service will establish a clear hierarchy for the guidelines, provide training for its staff, and consider the possibility of implementing a new technical platform that organizes the guidelines thematically, facilitating easy access.

In addition to guideline reform, the Finnish Immigration Service is undertaking the reorganization of its permit services. As part of this restructuring, the agency plans to develop a concept for providing legal support for permit services and determine how and in what format the application guidelines will be issued in the future.

"We aim to introduce the new organizational structure at the beginning of 2024," concludes Haahtela.

HT