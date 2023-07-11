“The biggest drops in prices and sales have already been seen. Demand for homes will pick up once inflation and interest rates have settled and consumer confidence recovers properly,” summarised Juho Keskinen , an economist at Hypo.

THE STUBBORN LULL in the Finnish real estate market will continue for a while, according to a forecast published yesterday by the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo).

Hypo stated that the national economy is presently propped up by the strong labour market and the positive effect of the global economy on exports. Rising interest rates, however, are continuing to reduce investment and force borrowers to use a larger share of earned income on debt servicing costs, dragging the economy into the red for the year.

Keskinen estimated that adjusting public finances and reversing the debt trend is particularly challenging politically as inflation has eroded the financial standing of consumers for already two years.

Hypo revealed that it expects real wages to start improving next year as the rise in consumer prices slows down.

The Finnish economy, it forecast, will contract by 0.5 per cent this year due to what is expected to be a challenging second half to the year. The economy will return onto a growth track next year, expanding by 1.0 per cent.

While the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue raising its benchmark rates, the raises will no longer have a tremendous impact on the most popular benchmark for housing loans in Finland, the 12-month Euribor, viewed Hypo.

“We will continue seeing modest interest rate increases also this year until consumer settle and create downward pressure for interest rates next year,” the housing-focused credit institution said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT