Helsinki Research Forum has updated the vacancy rates and the inventory of office space in key areas of the Helsinki metropolitan area. At the end of June 2023, there were approximately 560,000 square meters of vacant office space. The vacancy rate increased by 0.8 percentage points compared to the end of the previous quarter. The most significant changes were seen in Kalasatama and Pitäjänmäki.

Helsinki Research Forum has published its assessment of the vacancy rates in key office areas in the Helsinki metropolitan area. As of the end of June 2023, there were approximately 560,000 square meters of vacant office space, which is around 37,000 square meters more than at the end of the previous quarter. The average vacancy rate was 13.3%, representing an increase of approximately 0.8 percentage points compared to the end of the previous quarter. The total office space inventory at the end of the quarter was approximately 4.2 million square meters.

The vacancy rates increased in almost all areas. The most significant change occurred in Kalasatama, where the vacancy rate increased by 2.7 percentage points due to the availability of a nearly 5,000 square meter space previously occupied by a tenant. There was also a significant increase in vacant spaces in Pitäjänmäki, where the vacancy rate rose by 1.9 percentage points. Several spaces ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 square meters became available in the area.

Sörnäinen showed a notable improvement in leasing activity, with a significant decrease in the vacancy rate. Several significant lease agreements for spaces exceeding 1,000 square meters were signed in the area during the quarter.

The examined inventory of office space decreased by approximately 3,000 square meters. In Pasila, a significant property underwent refurbishment, and one major expansion project was completed. In Pitäjänmäki, one property was removed from the inventory due to a change in its designated use.

In the second quarter of 2023, Research Forum also included the Tikkurila area in its analysis of the office market. The vacancy rates for Tikkurila's office spaces can be found in a property-specific database, but the area-level data is not included in this summary table. Area-level data does not provide an accurate picture of the Tikkurila office market as it includes many government agency buildings and single-user headquarters properties, which have significantly low vacancy rates. The total leasable office space in Tikkurila was approximately 109,000 square meters, with a vacancy rate of around 1.1%.

The information produced by Helsinki Research Forum is published on a sub-market level on the Raklin website. As part of the July update, the results of previous Research Forum studies were updated regarding both vacancy rates and inventory data. The information has been updated in a property-specific database, which can be provided upon request.

