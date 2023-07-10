The Helsinki City authorities have noted that due to security measures, there will be partial or complete access restrictions around the City Hall on July 12 and 13. Sofiankatu is expected to be the exception to this, as it will serve as the entrance to the media center at City Hall.



Regarding the bus and tram services, the Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HRT) has advised commuters to brace themselves for exceptions, disturbances, and potential delays. Sari Kotikangas, HRT Communications Specialist, stated to Yle, "Expect traffic interruptions and road closures due to official motorcades. Buses operating from or terminating in Helsinki's center will be especially affected. Changes will also apply to rail lines passing through the city center."



In addition, alterations are likely to affect bus services on the city's ingress routes and the Suomenlinna ferry service. However, metro and suburban train services are expected to run without any modifications. HRT will keep the public informed about schedule changes via its website as more information becomes available.



Kotikangas has recommended that people allocate extra time for their commutes on the day. She suggested, "If feasible, choose to travel by train or foot to the city center."



For those planning sea travel via boats or ferries during President Biden's visit, they should also anticipate needing extra time for their journeys. Eeva Hietanen, Port of Helsinki Communications Manager, advised, "Prepare for possible delays. Reaching the terminals might take longer than usual."



During Biden's visit, access to the Katajanokka terminal will be limited to cars and pedestrians via Pohjoisranta. As Hietanen further clarified, "One can only access Esplanade, not Pohjoisranta, from the Olympic Terminal. Furthermore, there is no access to the Olympic Terminal through Kauppatori."



During this time, Finland will reinstate temporary border controls at its internal borders, although pleasure crafts will not be affected.



As of now, Helsinki Airport hasn't issued any special instructions for passengers arriving or departing on Wednesday or Thursday. Finavia, the national airport operator, assured that any changes in the regular proceedings would be duly communicated.



Further, the high-profile visit will necessitate augmented security measures, including the mobilization of additional police forces in Helsinki. Law enforcement departments across Finland, such as the Central Finland Police Department, will send extra officers, as revealed by Chief Inspector Ismo Nykopp.



Nykopp explained, "The visit demands officers for regular as well as specialized tasks. We have expertise in both areas." The specific number of officers assigned to support the Helsinki Police Department hasn't been disclosed. Officers are expected to be in Helsinki ahead of the President's arrival to prepare for the visit.



The officer reassured that there will be no police shortages in Central Finland and the Pirkanmaa region, despite the challenges of coordinating this during the vacation season in July.



Following his participation in the NATO Summit in Vilnius, President Biden is scheduled to visit Finland. He will be hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. The visit will also include a bilateral meeting between the two leaders and a Nordic summit involving the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as confirmed by the Finnish president's office.



