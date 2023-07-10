“We’ve known that many other countries have had pretty similar experiences in St. Petersburg. It wasn’t a unique surprise in that regard. But the fact that it came in this particular context was of course [a surprise],” he commented by phone to STT on Saturday.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö says Russia has opened a new dimension by shutting down the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg.

Russia on Thursday announced it will not only shut down the consulate general, but also expel nine Finnish diplomats and deliver an oral reprimand to the Finnish Ambassador in Moscow, Antti Helanterä. The expulsions were less surprising given that they are symmetric with the expulsions to be carried out by Finland at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.

While Niinistö on Saturday declined to speculate on the possible response, he did earlier describe the Russian Consulate General in Turku as a “counterpart” to the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg on Twitter.

When asked about the Russian Consulate in Mariehamn, Åland, he pointed to an ongoing legal assessment concerning the consulate’s status at the Ministry of Justice.

“You have to keep in mind that the Åland consulate is relatively small and apparently relies quite a bit on the Turku consulate in its operations,” said Niinistö.

Markku Kangaspuro, the director of the Aleksanteri Institute at the University of Helsinki, said to Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday that Russia’s decision to shut down the consulate general is “quite the move”.

“Russia seems to be accelerating the spiralling of relations,” he summarised.

He interpreted the decision as a way to emphasise the message sent by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. YLE in June reported that Lavrov has outlined that Finnish—Russian relations will not return to normal even if efforts to patch them up began at some point.

“We can’t not take into account [Finland’s accession to Nato], and I’m sure there won’t be a return to business as usual,” he was quoted saying at a news conference on 30 June. “Honestly speaking, I don’t see the need for the same number of diplomatic contacts as in normal times.”

Kangaspuro on Thursday said to Helsingin Sanomat that the measures do not suggest that Finland is somehow special to Russia. What they do tell, though, is that diplomatic ties between the two countries are not expected to recover to former levels of interaction also in the assessment of Russia.

“We’re being treated similarly to other countries that have been defined as unfriendly. Russia is rather dissolving its old special relationship with Finland,” he analysed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT