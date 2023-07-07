While travelling by land from Finland to Norway is relatively straightforward, many people overlook the fact that customs formalities are in place between the two countries.

Travellers embarking on a journey from Lapland in Finland to Norway should be aware that Norway is not a member state of the European Union. Consequently, crossing the border between Finland and Norway involves customs formalities, and it's crucial to be prepared, especially for pet owners.

If you have goods to declare when crossing the border into Norway, it is necessary to visit a customs office. Customs offices along the Finland-Norway border can be found in Kilpisjärvi, Kivilompolo, Karigasniemi, Utsjoki, Polmak, and Näätämö.

Requirements for travelling with pets

When arriving at customs, pet owners must present a pet passport and the required certificates. The following conditions must be met for pets to cross the border:

A pet passport issued by either the EU or Norway. An identification (ID) marking for the pet. An up-to-date and effective vaccination against rabies, along with a certificate of vaccination.

These requirements are in place to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases, such as rabies, to other animals or individuals in Finland.

Gift imports up to 300 euros free of tax and duty

When returning to Finland from Norway, whether by car or bus, travellers can bring purchases in their personal luggage free of tax and customs duty, up to a maximum value of 300 euros. However, it's important to note that the value limits for tax and customs duty exemption do not apply to alcohol, tobacco products, and motor vehicle fuel.

Importing fresh fruits and vegetables from Norway is prohibited without a phytosanitary certificate, except for pineapples, bananas, durians, coconuts, and dates. Obtaining a phytosanitary certificate as a private individual is nearly impossible, meaning that, in practice, fresh fruits, berries, and vegetables cannot be brought into Finland from outside the EU.

Although the importation of meat, meat products, milk, and milk products from outside the EU is generally prohibited, Norway is an exception. These products can be imported from Norway. There are no quantity restrictions for import products as long as their value does not exceed the gift import limits and the quantity is considered reasonable for personal consumption.

Important considerations for fishers and fish imports

Fishers and individuals planning to import fish as gifts should be aware that Norway may impose restrictions on the export of fishery products. Fishing in Norway is also subject to specific restrictions and requirements. It is essential to check all restrictions and instructions with the Norwegian customs authorities before your holiday.

In conclusion, travellers journeying from Lapland to Norway and back by land should remember to be prepared for customs formalities. Pet owners should ensure their pets meet the necessary requirements, and all travellers should be aware of the limits and restrictions regarding tax-free purchases, the importation of fresh produce, and other goods. By staying informed and adhering to the regulations, travellers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free journey between Finland and Norway.

HT