According to Heikki Väätämöinen , Head of Section at the Reception Unit, "The reception centers whose contracts are now terminated will be closed down, the need for reception capacity has reduced further and the available accommodation capacity is sufficient."

The Finnish Immigration Service has announced the termination of contracts with eight reception centers, as well as a reduction in bed capacity at one reception center. This decision comes as the need for reception capacity has further decreased, and the existing accommodation facilities are deemed sufficient.

Currently, there are approximately 46,000 individuals registered as clients in the reception system. Of these, around 37 percent reside in private accommodations, while 13 percent are housed in municipalities under the municipal model for accommodation. The majority of clients registered in the system have fled from Ukraine.

Following the closure of these reception centers, Finland will have a total of 113 reception centers, including their secondary branches and service points for clients in private accommodations, as well as 10 reception units specifically for minors.

The Finnish Immigration Service initiated a competitive tendering process for reception center operations in both autumn 2022 and spring 2023. As a result, 17 new reception centers were procured during the recent spring tendering.

The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for directing, planning, and overseeing the operations of the reception system. While some reception centers are maintained by the Finnish Immigration Service itself in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno), and Oulu, others are managed by non-governmental organizations, Finnish municipalities, and private companies.

The following reception centers will have their contracts terminated:

Kyyhkylä reception center, Wellbeing 365 Oy, by the end of September. (200 beds) Forssa reception center, Finnish Red Cross, Häme district, by the end of September. (170 beds) Jyväskylä reception center, Salmiranta unit, Finnish Red Cross, Western Finland district, by the end of December. (150 beds) Iisalmi reception center, Setlementti Puijola, by the end of September. (200 beds) Rovaniemi reception center, Metsäruusu emergency accommodation, Finnish Red Cross, Lapland district, by the end of September. (150 beds) Kuusamo reception center (apartment-based), Finnish Red Cross, Oulu district, by the end of September. (150 beds) Sipoo reception center, Hemcare Oy, by the end of September. (300 beds) Ruukki reception center, Finnish Red Cross, Oulu district, by the end of December. (200 beds)

In addition to the terminations, there will be a reduction in bed capacity at the Kuusankoski reception center, operated by Hemcare Oy. The capacity will be reduced by 200 beds by July 14, 2023, resulting in a new capacity of 200 beds.

These changes reflect the evolving needs and circumstances within Finland's reception system, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively and efficiently.

